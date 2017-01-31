Artesian Solutions Makes Top 3 in Global Sales Intelligence Software for Enterprise

G2 Crowd ranking places Artesian above InsideView, Avention OneSource and RainKing

Artesian Solutions logo

(firmenpresse) - G2 Crowd ranking places Artesian above InsideView, Avention OneSource and RainKing



London 31st January 2017: Artesian Solutions has been ranked number 3 in G2 Crowds latest Top 10 Sales Intelligence Products for Enterprise listing.



In addition to receiving the Top 3 spot overall, ahead of InsideView, Avention OneSource and RainKing, Artesian also achieved the highest scores from the top three companies in the business practices and vision, and ease of use categories.



Each vendor is ranked across several unique satisfaction categories, based on user reviews of over 157 products. 96% of users said that they would be likely to recommend Artesian. In addition, 96% said that Artesian offered the highest business practice standards and vision for future development, whilst 93% praised its ease of use.



This news follows hot on the heels of Artesians first time High Performer ranking in G2 Crowds Summer 2016 Sales Intelligence Grid, demonstrating a rapid escalation of its growing disruptive presence in the market, and ever-improving NPS and customer satisfaction scores. G2Crowds top 10 ranking represents the democratic voice of real software users. The rankings and individual satisfaction scores provide valuable benchmarks for CIOs, sales and marketing leaders, and technology buyers to quickly compare and select the best intelligence products for their business.



Achieving this top 3 ranking is a fantastic result, validating the strength of our innovative proposition, as well as demonstrating that we are both living up to promises, and heading in the right direction in terms of future vision and development, said Andrew Yates, CEO of Artesian.



We strive to differentiate from other vendors in our space, by being the only software solution that covers all 5 stages of sales intelligence  data, tailorable insights and triggers, sales workflow, measurement and encouragement of positive behaviour, and mobile delivery. More than a tool, Artesian is a truly transformation technology that is changing behaviours, and helping businesses become more customer-centric. We have some very exciting things planned over the next 12 months, building on what we have achieved to elevate Artesian functionality for next-generation sales and marketing acceleration and customer engagement  watch this space.





