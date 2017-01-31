Local plumbing company possesses perfect record from business rating agency
(firmenpresse) - Local Austin plumbing company Rogers Plumbing, a family owned and operated company started in 1994 by Roger L. Patterson, maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, according to both the plumbing company and the business rating agency.
The Better Business Bureau rating, according to the rating agency, is an indication of how a business is likely to interact with its customers. In order to generate the rating, the Better Business Bureau relies on multiple sources of information. Some information used by the rating agency to determine a businesss rating is gathered directly from the business itself, while other information is taken from public data sources. The rating agency utilizes a letter-grade rating system, with a businesss rating falling on a scale from a high of A+ to a low of F. A rating of NR, or No Rating, indicates that the Better Business Bureau is unable to assign a rating to the business for reasons of insufficient data or an ongoing review, among other possible circumstances.
The A+ Rating held by Rogers Plumbing is the result of over a dozen factors. These factors that contribute to a businesss rating include the businesss complaint history (including their history of responding to any complaints) with the Better Business Bureau, the transparency of their business practices, their competency licensing and their time in business, among other factors.
Among the practices of Rogers Plumbing that may have contributed to their perfect rating with the reputable agency are their multiple customer satisfaction guarantees and systems. Rogers Plumbing notes that they utilize a Straight-Forward Pricing Guide that lets customers know exactly how much they will be paying for service up front. The Austin plumbing company also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee referred to as a Happy Today or You Dont Pay policy. Customer satisfaction, Rogers Plumbing notes, refers not only to the quality of the plumbing work but also to the conduct of their plumbing technicians. Details can be found at http://callrogersplumbing.com/happy-today-dont-pay/
Rogers Plumbing states their aim to conduct business with a commitment to family-oriented service. The company expresses their commitment as one that extends to the customers family, the employees family and the owners family, in that order. Rogers Plumbing provides a wide range of services to both residential and commercial customers related to plumbing, drain cleaning and sewer repair.
