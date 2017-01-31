Essential Oil Subscription ZEN BOX Available Now With Loads of Benefits.

(firmenpresse) - Essential Oils are trendy and solution-driven; they improve wellness naturally. Sublime Naturals offers ZEN BOX, a popular subscription box for over a year, which includes education on how to use the oils and their profiles.



ZEN BOX is delivered every other month starting in February 2017. Deadline to sign up and receive the February box is midnight February 1st (boxes ship just after February 5th.)



New ZEN BOX members will get a free Zen IMMUNE BOOST Diffuser Blend bonus at signup. There is a 28% Off discount for those who choose the annual payment method.



ZEN BOX new membership highlights and benefits include:



* 3 Essential Oils Every Other Month, Delivered to Your Door * Bonuses Twice Yearly (a 4th item in the box) * A Standing Secret 25% Off Anything at the Sublime Naturals store * Anytime Deeper Secret 35%-40% Off Discount Promos on the "No Box" Month * Education Emailed on HOW to Use Your Essential Oils & What They Do * Free Shipping in the US * VIP ZEN POINTS with every purchase and recharge of your box, for discounts * A New PODCAST Starting February 2017 * Control of the Account to Pause, Cancel, Update a Card or Address



[Sign up now here](http://www.sublimenaturals.com/collections/zen-box-subscription). Improve wellness, health, joy and take control of solving basic problems with essential oils.



For a longer explanation, Sublime Naturals founder Kathy Heshelow [created a video found here](https://vimeo.com/196774874#t=0s).



ABOUT SUBLIME NATURALS: The motto of the company is "Make Healthy Choices, Respect Your Body, Love Nature". Essential Oils and ZEN BOX fit right into the motto. The company offers organic and natural products for wellness and beauty including essential oils, sesame oil for Oil Pulling, skin brushes, natural soaps and more. The founder, Kathy Heshelow, is author of "[Essential Oils Have Super Powers: From Solving Everyday Wellness Problems to Taking on Superbugs"](https://www.amazon.com/dp/0692651985).





