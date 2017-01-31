Beauty Inspired by Nature(TM): New Chapter Unveils Perfect Hair, Skin & Nails Supplement

(firmenpresse) - BRATTLEBORO, VT -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- New Chapter®, a pioneer in the natural vitamin and supplement category, announced today the launch of its groundbreaking Perfect Hair, Skin & Nails supplement. Perfect Hair, Skin & Nails takes a new approach to beauty by combining the power of pure Astaxanthin with fermented Biotin and a researched blend of herbs.

This synergistic formula is truly a new chapter in supporting hair, skin and nail health. Astaxanthin is a first-of-its-kind plant-nutrient from organic algae that is clinically proven to smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improve skin elasticity.* Probiotic-fermented Biotin is included for growing healthy hair and strong nails*, and this expertly formulated supplement features superfood botanical blends made with fermented herbs.

"Holistic health is a vital part of our mission, which is why we took a holistic approach to beauty when creating Perfect Hair, Skin & Nails," said Paul Schulick, Master Herbalist and Founder of New Chapter. "Along with powerful Astaxanthin, we added a researched blend of superfood botanicals like organic Aloe, Maca, and Chamomile for stress, energy, and digestive support -- key areas that can affect skin health."

Whole-food Astaxanthin harnesses antioxidant action over 50X more powerful than common antioxidants like Vitamin C and Beta Carotene. Astaxanthin activates energy at the cellular level and stimulates critical factors that revitalize skin from within and protect cells from damage.* New Chapter's Astaxanthin is sourced from organic algae grown in waters originating in the Himalaya mountains.

The new supplement features 100 percent Daily Value of probiotic-fermented Biotin to deeply nourish hair and nails by supporting the natural production of keratin.* Perfect Hair, Skin & Nails is also formulated with organic Reishi mushrooms to support healthy aging and vitality.*

"I believe we have created the perfect formulation to address the multifaceted requirements for healthier hair, skin, and nails," adds Schulick. "We cannot wait to bring our newest chapter to holistic health-seekers!"

Perfect Hair, Skin & Nails is Non-GMO Project Verified, sustainably sourced, Gluten Free, made with organic algae and aloe, 100 percent vegetarian, and Kosher.

Taking a sustainable, whole-food approach to supplements, New Chapter believes the best way to deliver nature's healing wisdom is through high-quality products made with pure ingredients in their truest form. New Chapter's whole-food philosophy applies to everything they do -- from whole-food fermented vitamins, whole fish oil, and whole-food calcium, to whole life-cycle mushrooms and full-spectrum herbal extracts.

New Chapter was founded in 1982 by Paul and Barbi Schulick out of a desire to bring the healing wisdom of nature's botanicals into people's lives. From the beginning, New Chapter has had a firm commitment to utilizing the whole plant in its pure, unadulterated form and to make a contribution through every innovation. New Chapter takes a sustainable, whole-food approach to vitamins and supplements that delivers industry-leading standards of quality -- Every ingredient. Every product. Every time. From concept to bottle, its products are responsibly sourced, expertly formulated and meticulously manufactured.

A Certified B Corporation, New Chapter is a pioneer in the natural vitamin and supplement category with several award-winning products. New Chapter was the first to receive Non-GMO Project Verification on its multivitamins. Many of their vitamin and mineral supplements feature organic vegetables and herbs, and are uniquely fermented with whole foods and probiotics.

New Chapter's mission has always been to deliver the Wisdom of Nature to all those seeking natural wellness.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Certified Organic by International Certification Services, Inc., Medina, ND, USA.

