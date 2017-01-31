Sencha Test 2.0 Release Empowers Organizations to Deliver High-Quality Web Apps

New Enhancements and Web Application Testing Maturity Model Speed Time to Market

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- , the company providing a unified platform for designing, developing and testing cross-platform web applications, today announced the release of , the most comprehensive unit and end-to-end functional testing solution for Ext JS apps. In addition, Sencha released its , specifically designed to guide organizations through the evolution from manual to automated testing as they adopt web application testing in their software development lifecycle.

Organizations are under increasing pressure to deliver applications to market quickly without compromising quality. With applications becoming increasingly complex, testing is now a crucial part of the development lifecycle. Sencha Test 2.0 empowers organizations to rapidly deliver applications that meet the quality standards customers have come to expect. New enhancements make it easier than ever for development teams to quickly write and run unit tests. Additionally, QA teams can seamlessly create and execute automated functional tests that improve application quality and boost the overall efficiency of the application development lifecycle.

Sencha Test 2.0 key capabilities include:

Increased API-level awareness ensures that changes in the application and underlying Ext JS framework don't compromise existing tests.

Unique target element locator strategies will help developers boost the effectiveness of their tests by avoiding the use of dynamic IDs generated by Ext JS.

Improved user experience and enhanced event recorder enable the automatic creation and execution of tests.

Apps can now be tested simultaneously across multiple browsers to safeguard quality.

Sencha also announced its Web Application Testing Maturity Model -- a guide to success for companies introducing web application testing in their software development lifecycle. The process begins by assessing a company's current testing strategy and future goals. Through a series of questions and regular "health checks," the Web Application Testing Maturity Model helps organizations determine the steps needed to meet their test automation and ROI goals.

"Testing web applications has become critical for organizations. There is no better solution on the market for testing Ext JS applications than Sencha Test 2.0," said Art Landro, CEO of Sencha. "With our deep understanding of the Ext JS framework we built Sencha Test, so tests don't become brittle when changes are made to the underlying platform, and so tests can be executed simultaneously across browsers. With the added enhancements of Sencha Test 2.0 and the release of our Web Application Testing Maturity Model, we help organizations improve the efficiency of development and QA teams and quality of their web applications."

More than 10,000 customers and 60% of the Fortune 100 rely on Sencha to deliver innovative applications that drive their business. The Sencha Web Application Development Platform uses the power of modern web technology to empower the enterprise to seamlessly design, develop and test cross-platform web applications that deliver the right end user experience on the right screen at the right time. Organizations are using the Sencha Platform to improve productivity and accelerate every stage of the web application development lifecycle. Visit us at .

