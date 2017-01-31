Ponsonby Sound Hire Leading the Projector Hire Services in Auckland

Ponsonby Sound Hire has been recognized as being a front runner in the realm of projector hire services in Auckland. More information can be found at http://www.ponsonbysoundhire.co.nz/

(firmenpresse) - Ponsonby Sound Hire, a Audio Visual Equipment Rental Service operating Auckland, New Zealand, has today been recognized as being a front runner in the realm of projector hire services in Auckland http://ponsonbysoundhire.co.nz/product-category/projector/. This news coincides nicely with Ponsonby Sound Hire's recent recognition as a community favorite, due to its sizeable donations to charity events.



Ponsonby Sound Hire has been operating in the events, parties, concerts and trade-shows market for more than 5 years and competes against notable businesses such as Edwards Sound and AVDJ. They have been able to make such a strong impression on the market and gain reputation by providing better quality projectors and projector screens for a better price.



Vijay Mehta, Ponsonby Sound Hire's Owner spoke about its recent recognition, expanding on some of the decisions and motivations that led the business to the level it's currently reached.



When Ponsonby Sound Hire was founded, it was made abundantly clear we wanted to be the kind of company that was known for providing professional sound, lighting, projector and staging equipment rental services. One of the biggest challenges we faced was a huge franchise entering the AV hire market in Auckland. Fortunately with some good people behind us, and a huge dose of faith and confidence in our products, we were able to overcome every obstacle and really hit our stride.



Mr. Vijay also mentioned Ponsonby Sound Hire's upcoming plans involve adding more high quality projectors and expansion in the next county. It's the hope of the company that the expansion will let them achieve national recognition.



Ponsonby Sound Hire plans to maintain its position at the forefront of projector hire services in Auckland for years to come, building on its success, finding new ways to serve its community, customers and the world at large.



More information on Ponsonby Sound Hire can be found at their website: http://www.ponsonbysoundhire.co.nz/





