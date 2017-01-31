Lapidus Bunionectomy: The Best Way to Manage and Treat Hallux Valgus

(firmenpresse) - Hallux Valgus is a medical term that pertains to the condition wherein the big toe also known as the Hallux is curved towards the valgus or the foot midline. This condition is generally accompanied by a swelling or bunion and inflammation. When our joint indicates an excessive looseness, it will have the tendency to become hyper mobile. During that instance, our first metatarsal will gradually move excessively into one direction which will result into a bunion. Under that condition, a Lapidus Bunionectomy might be the solution you are looking for.



What is Lapidus Bunionectomy?



Lapidus is a method that can be categorized as fusion wherein the initial TMT joint will be fused causing a decrease in the movement and will correct the toe and metatarsal position. This procedure can successfully treat the bunion that is related with the hallux valgus condition.



The surgical treatment of hallux valgus that resulted from the hyper mobility of the TMT joint is the primary goal of the Lapidus Bunionectomy. Basically, an ankle surgeon or an orthopedic foot will be assigned to you in order to realign the regular shape of your toe by straightening the position of the first metatarsal and the cuneiform bone. The procedure will also involve locking and connecting these bones. When these TMT joint has been connected, the movement of the metatarsal will be restricted. This will prompt the toe to remain straight preventing any possibility that the bunion will resurface in the future.



There are certain signs of Hallux Valgus that tells that Lapidus Bunionectomy might be necessary; for instance when one is experiencing an excruciating pain in his bunion. A pain in the bunion means that the patient might have a bump on their toe joint. Generally, you are feeling this type of pain when one is wearing his shoe. There are also cases where you do not feel pain, but you are having difficulty in wearing a shoe. When there is a severe condition of Hallux valgus, the width of your feet will increase making it difficult for you to find a pair of shoe that will perfectly fit.





The procedure of Lapidus Bunionectomy is fairly simple. Patient who comes on his day of surgery can go out the same day after the procedure has been completed. They will either be injected with anesthesia to induce sleep or to eliminate the pain they are feeling to make the procedure comfortable and relaxing. Nerve block can also be administered to the patient that will reduce the pain and discomfort that they are experiencing hours after the surgical procedure. Some patient should also expect a residual discomfort swelling years after the procedure of Lapidus Bunionectomy has been completed.







