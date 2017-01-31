Konrad Technologies: we are at IPC APEX EXPO in San Diego

(PresseBox) - February 14-16,2017. Meet Konrad technologies at the IPC APEX EXPO in San Diego, California to learn about our latest solutions and innovations for manufacturing/production test, discover recent test & measurement solutions, and network with our experts.

Let?s meet in San Diego, California!

Our unique combination of high technology standards, global support and technical know-how can help you reach your next break-through. We are at the forefront of technological innovation with our industry-leading Automated Test Equipment.

We?ll be at IPC APEX EXPO to talk more about our solutions!

Drop by our booth to learn more about our innovative test and measurement solutions such as function tests, in-circuit tests, ADAS testing systems, optical camera testing systems, as well as complete production lines, which are developed in-house and manufactured for the automotive, medical technology, consumer electronics, semiconductors, and aerospace industries.

Check out our on-site demos too!

Book a meeting with Konrad at this event!

Experience True Innovation ? join our exhibitions and discussions ? a perfect platform for learning about new technologies, increasing your professional skills, and experiencing how Konrad technologies using LabVIEW, PXI, Analogue bus extension of PXI ABex designs scalable, modular and flexible test solutions that go a long way to redefine innovation, manufacturing intelligence and create the Internet of things that positively impact our society today.

Test solutions at the APEX EXPO

1. Konrad Inline Test Cell ? LEON Inline Tiny

Low-cost inline test system for FCT, ICT and Boundary Scan with integrated ABEX and up to 1500 test points.

Konrad's latest innovation, LEON Inline Tiny is part of the LEON family of ICT / FCT/BSCAN universal test systems. It incorporates the robust ABex - Analog Bus extension - backplane as well as automated board handling, and is an economical volume manufacturing system for electronics manufacturers.



2. LEON Fixture

The LEON Fixture is one of the most compact and cost effective FCT/ICT test solutions on the market. It integrates the entire test instrumentation, based on a 4 slot ABex system, directly into the fixture.

3. KT-ABex -04-rack

Ultra-Compact ABex chassis with 4 slots. This variant is characterized by outstanding compactness and due to the directly integrated cPCI backplane one achieves maximum performance at an attractive price. The first slot is reserved for a single slot PXI controller, either MXI or a single slot embedded PXI controller.

We are looking forward to welcoming you on our stand!

Event Details

When: February 11-16, 2017

Where: San Diego, California

Booth: 308



Since 1993, Konrad Technologies ([url=https://www.konrad-technologies.com/de/konrad-technologies-de.html]Konrad Technologies GmbH[/url]) has successfully developed, designed and integrated customer-specific test solutions providing customers with R&D, qualification and manufacturing of electronic products with tools to fulfill their quality goals, accelerate engineering and development throughput.

Customers in a wide range of industries - from the Automotive, ADAS, Aerospace and Defense, to Telecommunication and from the household electronics industry, Medical, Semiconductors, General Electronic Manufacturing and Industrial Automation industries use Konrad's integrated hardware and software platform based solutions to improve their performance worldwide.

Konrad technologies, KT and Konrad GmbH are trademarks of Konrad technologies. Other products and company names listed are trademarks of their respective companies.





Company information / Profile:

