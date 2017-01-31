What's the Worst Song In Texas History? Texans Give a Firm NA NA to LA LA

Texans Vote Ashlee Simpson Song the Lone Star States' Worst

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- It's official - Texas native Ashlee Simpson is behind the lone star states' worst song according to a state-wide survey of one thousand Texans. The survey, commissioned by Super Bowl weekend music festival the , asked random Texans to vote for their state's worst homegrown song either about Texas or performed by a Texas native. From Vanilla Ice to LeAnn Rimes, the poll proved that when it comes to dissing bad music, Texans aren't afraid to dish out tough love to their own.

The Super Bash's team of music enthusiasts first pored over the best and worst of Texas tunes, listening to a wide array of texas-based and texas born songs. Yes Texas, Vanilla Ice, Ashlee Simpson and RiFF RaFF are all home grown talent. Eventually, the team boiled the troubled tracks down to a list of six finalists and asked Texans to flag the greatest offenders.

Survey Results:

Texans agree their state has produced its fair share of musical misfires, the following tunes were voted Worst Texas Songs:

Key Findings of the Survey:

Texans React to Rap

While there's no love for Texas born rappers RiFF RaFF (23.0) or Vanilla Ice (21.9%), Sir Mix-a-Lots' Texas Geography-heavy 'Jump On It' irked a relatively small percentage of Texans (9.7%).

No Country for Pop Princesses

Ashlee Simpson, the only non-country pop act to make the list dominated in dissention from Texans with 25.0% of the vote.

"Most Festivals try to guess what your favorite songs are, we went the extra mile to find out what songs and artists you really hate and guarantee you won't hear them at the Super Bash," said Joe Paonessa, Co-founder of the Houston Super Bash. "Because this is the launch of Super Bash, we wanted to guarantee we don't play any songs you hate. We love Texas and look forward to hosting one of biggest Super Bowl parties with a great lineup, and no music that you hate!"

About Super Bash Houston

is a red carpet festival style music party that takes place this Friday, February 3 - Sunday, February 5 at the famed . Home to the most #1 song hits in Houston and rich with history of legends such as Destiny's Child, Lil Wayne, Beyonce, Chris Brown and more, Music World Studios is hosting this star studded event in the heart of Houston's historic Midtown District.

The Super Bash Houston

