Registered Political Parties' Fourth Quarter Financial Returns for 2016 Now Online

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- The Associate Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stephane Perrault, announced today that the registered parties' fourth quarter financial returns for 2016 are now available on the Elections Canada website.
A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return if its candidates for the most recent general election received at that election at least 2 percent of the number of valid votes cast, or at least 5 percent of the number of valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.
The are posted at .
Subscribe to our news service at .
Elections Canada is an independent body set up by Parliament.
Contacts:
Elections Canada
Media Relations
1-877-877-9515
More information:
http://www.elections.ca
Date: 01/31/2017 - 14:58
Language: English
News-ID 521004
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Elections Canada
Stadt: GATINEAU, QUEBEC
Number of hits: 35
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.927
|Registriert Heute:
|28
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|246
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.