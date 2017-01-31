SFL - Update on Seadrill Limited restructuring

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) ("Ship Finance" or the "Company")

today announces that Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill") has filed a Form 6-K with the

Securities and Exchange Commission detailing the status of negotiations with its

secured lending banks, unsecured bondholders, and potential new money investors.





In the filing, Seadrill states that its target is reaching an agreement on a

consensual, comprehensive restructuring plan by the end of April, with the

implementation of such plan to occur during the second quarter of 2017. In its

Form 6-K filing, Seadrill makes reference to certain discussions with its

stakeholders, including Ship Finance, outlining an initial proposal made by

Seadrill in October 2016 with respect to charter obligations for three drilling

rigs owned by Ship Finance that are on long term charters with fully guaranteed

subsidiaries of Seadrill.



Ship Finance has not agreed to the terms proposed by Seadrill in October 2016

and summarized in today's filing by Seadrill. In November, the Company proposed

a more balanced long-term structure through which Seadrill could meet its

commitments. No further discussions have been held between Ship Finance and

Seadrill pertaining to this matter, and no agreement has been reached. In the

meantime, Seadrill continues to perform on its charter payment obligations.



Ship Finance structured the debt obligations and charters relating to these rigs

to position the Company for a potential market downturn. The aggregate loan

amount related to the rigs is now approximately $875 million, down from nearly

$1.9 billion when the rigs were acquired. Of the amount outstanding, only $240

million, or 27%, is guaranteed by Ship Finance; our balance sheet is insulated

from the remaining debt.



We believe it will be in all stakeholders' interest to have a financially



stronger counterparty, and we intend to have a constructive dialogue with

Seadrill to find a sustainable path going forward. This will also in due course

include discussions with the banks financing the three rigs in order to find a

balanced solution.



The Company will update the market when there are new material developments.



The Board of Directors

Ship Finance International Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda



Questions can be directed to Ship Finance Management AS:



Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer: +47 23114011

Harald Gurvin, Chief Financial Officer: +47 23114009



About Ship Finance



Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) has an unprecedented track record

in the maritime industry, being consistently profitable and paying dividends

every quarter since 2004. The Company's fleet of more than 70 vessels is split

between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore assets, and Ship

Finance's long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long

term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More

information can be found on the Company's website: www.shipfinance.bm



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements



This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are

based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further

assumptions, including Ship Finance management's examination of historical

operating trends. Although Ship Finance believes that these assumptions were

reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant

uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and

are beyond its control, Ship Finance cannot give assurance that it will achieve

or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions. Important factors that,

in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from

those discussed in this presentation include the strength of world economies and

currencies, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter hire

rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market as a result of

changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and

storage, changes in the Company's operating expenses including bunker prices,

dry-docking and insurance costs, changes in governmental rules and regulations

or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or

future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions,

potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events,

and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by

the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Ship Finance International Limited via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.shipfinance.bm/



PressRelease by

Ship Finance International Limited

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/31/2017 - 15:17

Language: English

News-ID 521006

Character count: 5656

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ship Finance International Limited

Stadt: Hamilton





Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease