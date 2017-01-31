(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Nokia modernizes the Smart Grid to bring power distribution networks into the
IoT era
* Utilities deploying Smart Grid applications can now wirelessly extend
mission-critical IP/MPLS services to grid locations in a converged field
area network (FAN) using LTE/3G
* The Nokia 7705 SAR-Hm connects field devices with IP/MPLS and wirelessly to
3G/LTE networks, enabling advanced power distribution automation to better
realize the full potential of Smart Grids
31 January 2017
San Diego, CA, DistribuTECH #DTECH2017, booth #645 - Nokia is introducing the
7705 SAR-Hm, a purpose-built, feature-rich LTE/3G wireless router aimed at
modernizing distribution networks for utilities, but with clear applications for
other high growth vertical markets, like Smart Cities. The newest addition to
the Nokia Service Routing portfolio merges IP/MPLS and LTE/3G technologies to
provide utilities state-of-the-art wireless connectivity for grid devices
located deep in a highly scalable distribution network. This allows for
promising new smart grid applications, including distribution automation,
advanced metering, and integration of renewable energy sources, and lays the
groundwork to support an anticipated massive increase in field devices with the
Internet of Things (IoT).
Many power utilities currently use narrowband or proprietary wireless solutions
to connect their field devices to each other and the control center. Most remote
devices have no connectivity at all. Without the ability to scale and manage the
network, remote monitoring and control of devices is challenging, costly and
extremely difficult to operate and deploy. Nokia has applied its experience in
deploying secure IP/MPLS networks and LTE/3G to extend the reach of utilities'
networks with this solution. Network operators, both public and private, will
now have high capacity connectivity in their power distribution grids and
directly into field devices, as well as the highest levels of reliability,
security and scalability for mission-critical applications and services.
As Smart Grids are deployed, utilities will face a huge proliferation in the
number of field devices they need to connect and manage. This includes
integrating renewable energy resources, such as solar panels and wind farms,
which are putting new demands on the electrical distribution system. Shifting
loads and fluctuating generation from renewables will require real-time
adjustment without operator intervention. Because the 7750 SAR-Hm distributes
intelligence wirelessly over the IP/MPLS transport network, devices in the field
will now be able to communicate and make decisions without human intervention as
well as have greater flexibility, reliability and scale. This is critical for a
more responsive grid today, and support for the expected increase in IoT devices
in the future.
Quotes:
John Hughes, Director, Network Engineering and Operations, Ameren Services,
said: "Nokia's addition of secure LTE and WiFi wireless connectivity into their
existing 7705 service router product line dramatically increases the ability to
integrate and centralize management of our end-to-end service connectivity for
utility operations to meet our mission critical requirements."
Melvin Sam Charuvilayil, Supervisor, IT Network Planning & Engineering, Kansas
City Power and Light, said: "Adding LTE and other wireless capabilities to the
proven 7705 platform provides compelling new choices for utilities looking to
extend the reach of their connectivity to modernize grid operations."
Mike Zeto, General Manager and Executive Director of AT&T Smart Cities, said:
"AT&T is excited to team with Nokia to offer US utilities a private LTE
solution. The new Nokia wireless router will help utility customers modernize
their grid distribution and build converged field area networks to reap the
benefits of the smart grid."
Richelle Elberg, Principal Analyst, Energy, at Navigant Research, said "A
holistic, network-centric strategy will benefit utilities which recognize how
the industry is changing. A converged FAN approach leveraging IP/MPLS and LTE
offers a future-proof, ubiquitous network with the capacity to handle new energy
services, transactive energy models, DER integration and better customer
engagement-in addition to more traditional smart grid and smart city
applications. As described in our white paper, Communications in the Energy
Cloud, Navigant Research has dubbed this holistic networking strategy the
'Energy Superhighway.'"
Sri Reddy, head of the IP Routing and Packet Core Business Unit for Nokia, said:
"Power utilities worldwide are in the midst of a significant transformation as
they gear up to meet new market forces, green environmental regulations and
disruptive renewable energy technologies. Grid reliability, power quality and
automation are all key areas that will require improved field area networks. We
are excited to offer our utility customers wireless options for extending the
proven, secure and reliable IP/MPLS services of our Service Router portfolio.
This will not only allow them to modernize their field area operations with more
automation and monitoring for improved grid reliability and power quality, it
will position them well to maximize tomorrow's opportunities."
Fast facts:
* Utilities can now use wireless infrastructure to introduce IP/MPLS services
to locations and devices that previously lacked adequate connectivity
* The Nokia 7705 SAR-Hm enables applications that improve grid reliability and
power quality, allowing for automation and supports green energy initiatives
* The SAR-Hm uses standards-based LTE/3G and IP/MPLS technologies, and
security features in both hardware and software implementations, including
the award winning Network Group Encryption (NGE)
* This provides the highest levels of reliability, security and scalability
for mission-critical applications and services and to protect against
cyberattacks.
* With this platform, proven secure and reliable IP/MPLS services of the Nokia
Service Router portfolio are extended with LTE/3G and Wi-Fi.
* The SAR Hm expands Nokia's mission critical WAN solution set, already
deployed in over 100 utility customers globally.
Ideal for power utilities, the Nokia 7705 SAR-Hm is also available for other
industry sectors requiring wireless connectivity of IP/MPLS services for field
operations, including oil and gas, mining, public safety, government,
transportation and aviation. This demonstrates Nokia's continued investment in
its IP/MPLS routing portfolio, and is in keeping with the company's strategy to
broaden its footprint beyond service providers, to vertical markets needing
high-performing, reliable and secure networks.
The Nokia 7705 SAR-Hm will be on display along with a FAN demo in the Nokia
booth #645 at #DistribuTECH in San Diego, January 31-Feb 2. Nokia will also be
at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Feb 27-Mar 2 in booth #XX.
#MWC2017
Key Resources:
* Website: Nokia Field Area Network
* Images:
* Neighborhood: High Res Low Res
* Urban Solar Panels: High Res Low Res
* Nokia 7705 SAR-Hm: High Res Low Res
* Foundation of Smart Grid diagram
* White paper: Rethinking the FAN for grid automation
* Insight article: Converged field area networks enhance smart grids
* YouTube video: Nokia Converged Field Area Network (FAN)
* Blog: The Big Power Shift How Converged Field Area Networks FANs are
changing the game for power utilities
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our
connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we
serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and
consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products,
services and licensing.
From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging
applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of
technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com
