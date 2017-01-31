Nokia modernizes the Smart Grid to bring power distribution networks into the IoT era

Nokia modernizes the Smart Grid to bring power distribution networks into the

IoT era



* Utilities deploying Smart Grid applications can now wirelessly extend

mission-critical IP/MPLS services to grid locations in a converged field

area network (FAN) using LTE/3G

* The Nokia 7705 SAR-Hm connects field devices with IP/MPLS and wirelessly to

3G/LTE networks, enabling advanced power distribution automation to better

realize the full potential of Smart Grids



31 January 2017



San Diego, CA, DistribuTECH #DTECH2017, booth #645 - Nokia is introducing the

7705 SAR-Hm, a purpose-built, feature-rich LTE/3G wireless router aimed at

modernizing distribution networks for utilities, but with clear applications for

other high growth vertical markets, like Smart Cities. The newest addition to

the Nokia Service Routing portfolio merges IP/MPLS and LTE/3G technologies to

provide utilities state-of-the-art wireless connectivity for grid devices

located deep in a highly scalable distribution network. This allows for

promising new smart grid applications, including distribution automation,

advanced metering, and integration of renewable energy sources, and lays the

groundwork to support an anticipated massive increase in field devices with the

Internet of Things (IoT).



Many power utilities currently use narrowband or proprietary wireless solutions

to connect their field devices to each other and the control center. Most remote

devices have no connectivity at all. Without the ability to scale and manage the

network, remote monitoring and control of devices is challenging, costly and

extremely difficult to operate and deploy. Nokia has applied its experience in

deploying secure IP/MPLS networks and LTE/3G to extend the reach of utilities'

networks with this solution. Network operators, both public and private, will



now have high capacity connectivity in their power distribution grids and

directly into field devices, as well as the highest levels of reliability,

security and scalability for mission-critical applications and services.



As Smart Grids are deployed, utilities will face a huge proliferation in the

number of field devices they need to connect and manage. This includes

integrating renewable energy resources, such as solar panels and wind farms,

which are putting new demands on the electrical distribution system. Shifting

loads and fluctuating generation from renewables will require real-time

adjustment without operator intervention. Because the 7750 SAR-Hm distributes

intelligence wirelessly over the IP/MPLS transport network, devices in the field

will now be able to communicate and make decisions without human intervention as

well as have greater flexibility, reliability and scale. This is critical for a

more responsive grid today, and support for the expected increase in IoT devices

in the future.



John Hughes, Director, Network Engineering and Operations, Ameren Services,

said: "Nokia's addition of secure LTE and WiFi wireless connectivity into their

existing 7705 service router product line dramatically increases the ability to

integrate and centralize management of our end-to-end service connectivity for

utility operations to meet our mission critical requirements."



Melvin Sam Charuvilayil, Supervisor, IT Network Planning & Engineering, Kansas

City Power and Light, said: "Adding LTE and other wireless capabilities to the

proven 7705 platform provides compelling new choices for utilities looking to

extend the reach of their connectivity to modernize grid operations."



Mike Zeto, General Manager and Executive Director of AT&T Smart Cities, said:

"AT&T is excited to team with Nokia to offer US utilities a private LTE

solution. The new Nokia wireless router will help utility customers modernize

their grid distribution and build converged field area networks to reap the

benefits of the smart grid."



Richelle Elberg, Principal Analyst, Energy, at Navigant Research, said "A

holistic, network-centric strategy will benefit utilities which recognize how

the industry is changing. A converged FAN approach leveraging IP/MPLS and LTE

offers a future-proof, ubiquitous network with the capacity to handle new energy

services, transactive energy models, DER integration and better customer

engagement-in addition to more traditional smart grid and smart city

applications. As described in our white paper, Communications in the Energy

Cloud, Navigant Research has dubbed this holistic networking strategy the

'Energy Superhighway.'"



Sri Reddy, head of the IP Routing and Packet Core Business Unit for Nokia, said:

"Power utilities worldwide are in the midst of a significant transformation as

they gear up to meet new market forces, green environmental regulations and

disruptive renewable energy technologies. Grid reliability, power quality and

automation are all key areas that will require improved field area networks. We

are excited to offer our utility customers wireless options for extending the

proven, secure and reliable IP/MPLS services of our Service Router portfolio.

This will not only allow them to modernize their field area operations with more

automation and monitoring for improved grid reliability and power quality, it

will position them well to maximize tomorrow's opportunities."



* Utilities can now use wireless infrastructure to introduce IP/MPLS services

to locations and devices that previously lacked adequate connectivity

* The Nokia 7705 SAR-Hm enables applications that improve grid reliability and

power quality, allowing for automation and supports green energy initiatives

* The SAR-Hm uses standards-based LTE/3G and IP/MPLS technologies, and

security features in both hardware and software implementations, including

the award winning Network Group Encryption (NGE)

* This provides the highest levels of reliability, security and scalability

for mission-critical applications and services and to protect against

cyberattacks.

* With this platform, proven secure and reliable IP/MPLS services of the Nokia

Service Router portfolio are extended with LTE/3G and Wi-Fi.

* The SAR Hm expands Nokia's mission critical WAN solution set, already

deployed in over 100 utility customers globally.



Ideal for power utilities, the Nokia 7705 SAR-Hm is also available for other

industry sectors requiring wireless connectivity of IP/MPLS services for field

operations, including oil and gas, mining, public safety, government,

transportation and aviation. This demonstrates Nokia's continued investment in

its IP/MPLS routing portfolio, and is in keeping with the company's strategy to

broaden its footprint beyond service providers, to vertical markets needing

high-performing, reliable and secure networks.



The Nokia 7705 SAR-Hm will be on display along with a FAN demo in the Nokia

booth #645 at #DistribuTECH in San Diego, January 31-Feb 2. Nokia will also be

at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Feb 27-Mar 2 in booth #XX.

#MWC2017



* Website: Nokia Field Area Network

* Images:



* Neighborhood: High Res Low Res

* Urban Solar Panels: High Res Low Res

* Nokia 7705 SAR-Hm: High Res Low Res

* Foundation of Smart Grid diagram

* White paper: Rethinking the FAN for grid automation

* Insight article: Converged field area networks enhance smart grids

* YouTube video: Nokia Converged Field Area Network (FAN)

* Blog: The Big Power Shift How Converged Field Area Networks FANs are

changing the game for power utilities



Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our

connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we

serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and

consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products,

services and licensing.



From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging

applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of

technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com



Sarah Miller

613-720-9716

Sarah.miller(at)nokia.com

(at)sarahjmiller2



Phone: +358 (0) 10 448 4900

E-mail: press.services(at)nokia.com







http://company.nokia.com



NOKIA

