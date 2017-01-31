Datawatch to Host Investor Day on March 1st in New York City

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-
CM:DWCH), a leading global provider of self-service data preparation and fast
data analytics solutions, today announced that the Company will host its
inaugural Analyst and Investor Day on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the Nasdaq
MarketSite in New York City.
The event will provide the investment community with a strategic overview of
Datawatch's markets and solutions, its go-to-market strategy, product
demonstrations and the opportunity to meet with Datawatch senior management.
Datawatch speakers will include Michael Morrison, president and chief executive
officer; Ken Tacelli, chief operating officer; Jim Eliason, chief financial
officer; Jon Pilkington, chief product officer and Peter Simpson, vice president
of visualization strategy.
In-person attendance at Datawatch's Analyst and Investor Day requires advance
registration by contacting ir(at)datawatch.com. The event will also be streamed
live and archived on the Investors section of Datawatch's website
at www.datawatch.com. The webcast will be archived on the company's website for
approximately one year following the event.
About Datawatch Corporation
Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM:DWCH) enables ordinary users to deliver
extraordinary results with all their data. Only Datawatch can unlock data from
the widest variety of sources and prepare it for use with visualization tools or
other business processes. When real-time visibility to rapidly changing data is
critical, Datawatch enables you to visualize streaming data for the most
demanding business environments such as capital markets. Organizations of every
size worldwide use Datawatch products including 93 of the Fortune 100. Datawatch
is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in New York, London,
Frankfurt, Stockholm, Singapore, and Manila, and with partners and customers in
more than 100 countries worldwide. See how Datawatch can help you by
downloading a free version at www.datawatch.com.
© 2017 Datawatch Corporation. Datawatch and the Datawatch logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of Datawatch Corporation in the United States and/or other
countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their
respective companies.
Investor Contact:
Datawatch Investor Relations
investor(at)datawatch.com
Phone: (978) 441-2200 ext. 8323
Media Contact:
Amanda Beaupre
Datawatch Corporation
Amanda_.beaupre(at)datawatch.com
Phone: (978) 441-2200 ext. 8322
Twitter: (at)datawatch
