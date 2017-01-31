Lexar Delivers Industry-Leading Capacity with 512GB Professional 3500x CFast 2.0 Card

Doubled Capacity Allows Cinematographers, Filmmakers, and Content Creators to

Capture Highest-Quality 4K Video and Beyond



Key Messages:



* 512GB Lexar Professional 3500x CFast 2.0 card provides read transfer speeds

up to 525MB/s and write speeds up to 445MB/s(1)

* Captures highest-quality 4K video and beyond with next-generation, cinema-

grade video cameras

* Provides high-speed file transfer that dramatically accelerates workflow

* Also coming soon, 512GB Lexar Professional 3600x CFast 2.0 card optimised

for ARRI(®) cameras(2)



Multimedia Elements:



* Lexar Image Gallery

* Lexar Professional 3500x CFast 2.0 Supporting Product Information



Milpitas, CA, January 31, 2017 - Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory

products, today announced doubled capacity for the Lexar(®) Professional 3500x

CFast((TM) )2.0 memory card, providing the capacity and speed thresholds needed

for cinematographers, filmmakers, and content creators to capture the highest-

quality 4K and ProRes video and RAW photos. The new 512GB capacity card is

designed to address the exacting demands of today's top content innovators. The

Lexar Professional 3600x CFast 2.0 card line, specifically optimised for ARRI(®)

cameras(2), will also double in capacity to 512GB in the first half of 2017.



"As professional imaging technology continues to advance, it's crucial that

memory storage formats keep pace with ever-evolving data needs," said Jennifer

Lee, senior director of product marketing, Lexar. "When shooting 200 FPS on a

high-end, production-level camera, it's easy to fill up an entire 256GB card

with content in just 17 minutes.(3) Comparatively, the new Professional

512GB 3500x CFast 2.0 card can capture up to more than twice that time. It's

essential that professional content creators shooting in bandwidth-heavy



applications such as RAW, 4K, burst-mode, time-lapse, and beyond have access to

increasingly higher capacities and faster transfer speeds like those offered by

the new 512GB Professional 3500x CFast 2.0 card."



The 512GB Professional 3500x CFast 2.0 card provides write speeds up to

445MB/s, for professionals to capture lots of footage and keep shooting. From

the first take through to post-production, content innovators will have the

speed and space needed to capture the highest cinema-quality video for their

next masterpiece and quickly power through post-production with read transfer

speeds up to 525MB/s.(1)



The Lexar Professional 3500x CFast 2.0 card includes a lifetime copy of Image

Rescue® software to recover most photo and select video files, even if they've

been erased or the card has been corrupted.(4) The card is also backed by expert

technical support and a limited lifetime warranty. The new card capacity will be

available in Q1 of 2017 with an MSRP of £1,732.99. The Lexar Professional 3500x

CFast 2.0 card line is also available in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB

capacities. In addition, the Professional 3600x CFast 2.0 card line is available

in 128GB and 256GB capacities. All Lexar products undergo extensive testing in

the Lexar Quality Labs to validate performance, quality, compatibility, and

reliability with more than 1,200 digital devices. To determine which CFast card

is compatible with your preferred camera, please visit

www.lexar.com/cfastcompatibility. For more information about Lexar products,

visit www.lexar.com.



About Lexar

Lexar is a global brand of Micron Consumer Products Group, Inc., a subsidiary of

Micron Technology, Inc., one of the largest memory manufacturers in the world.

Lexar products include industry-leading memory cards for photography and video,

card readers, storage drives, high-performance USB flash drives, and memory

cards for mobile devices. Lexar products are available worldwide at major retail

and e-tail stores, and at www.lexar.com. For more information or support, visit

www.lexar.com.



Lexar. When Memory Matters.(®)



About Micron

Micron Technology, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of advanced

semiconductor solutions. Through its worldwide operations, Micron manufactures

and markets a full range of DRAM, NAND and NOR flash memory, as well as other

innovative memory technologies, packaging solutions and semiconductor systems

for use in leading-edge computing, consumer, networking, embedded and mobile

products. Micron's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ under the MU symbol. To

learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit www.micron.com.



(1)Up to 525MB/s read transfer, write speeds lower. Speeds based on internal

testing. Actual performance may vary. x=150KB/s.

(2)For a complete list of compatible cameras, go to

www.lexar.com/cfastcompatibility

(3)Based on 256GB capacity shooting 2K (at)200fps. Actual minutes will vary

depending on camera/device model, format resolution and compression, usable

capacity, and bundled software.

(4)Image or other data recovery is not 100% guaranteed



Actual usable memory capacity may vary. 1GB equals 1 billion bytes.



Limited lifetime warranty is limited to 10 years from purchase in Germany.



©2016 Micron Consumer Products Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Information,

products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Neither

Lexar nor Micron Technology, Inc. is responsible for omissions or errors in

typography or photography. Lexar, the Lexar logo, and Image Rescue are

trademarks of Micron Consumer Products Group, Inc. Micron, the Micron logo, and

When Memory Matters are trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. Micron Consumer

Products Group is an authorized licensee of the CFast trademark. ARRI is a

registered trademark of Arnold & Richter Cine Technik GmbH & Co Betriebs KG. All

other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Micron Consumer

Products Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Micron Technology, Inc.



Micron Consumer Products Group, Inc. 590 Alder Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035



