Lexar Delivers Industry-Leading Capacity with 512GB Professional 3500x CFast 2.0 Card

Milpitas, CA, January 31, 2017 - Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory
products, today announced doubled capacity for the Lexar(®) Professional 3500x
CFast((TM) )2.0 memory card, providing the capacity and speed thresholds needed
for cinematographers, filmmakers, and content creators to capture the highest-
quality 4K and ProRes video and RAW photos. The new 512GB capacity card is
designed to address the exacting demands of today's top content innovators. The
Lexar Professional 3600x CFast 2.0 card line, specifically optimised for ARRI(®)
cameras(2), will also double in capacity to 512GB in the first half of 2017.
"As professional imaging technology continues to advance, it's crucial that
memory storage formats keep pace with ever-evolving data needs," said Jennifer
Lee, senior director of product marketing, Lexar. "When shooting 200 FPS on a
high-end, production-level camera, it's easy to fill up an entire 256GB card
with content in just 17 minutes.(3) Comparatively, the new Professional
512GB 3500x CFast 2.0 card can capture up to more than twice that time. It's
essential that professional content creators shooting in bandwidth-heavy
applications such as RAW, 4K, burst-mode, time-lapse, and beyond have access to
increasingly higher capacities and faster transfer speeds like those offered by
the new 512GB Professional 3500x CFast 2.0 card."
The 512GB Professional 3500x CFast 2.0 card provides write speeds up to
445MB/s, for professionals to capture lots of footage and keep shooting. From
the first take through to post-production, content innovators will have the
speed and space needed to capture the highest cinema-quality video for their
next masterpiece and quickly power through post-production with read transfer
speeds up to 525MB/s.(1)
The Lexar Professional 3500x CFast 2.0 card includes a lifetime copy of Image
Rescue® software to recover most photo and select video files, even if they've
been erased or the card has been corrupted.(4) The card is also backed by expert
technical support and a limited lifetime warranty. The new card capacity will be
available in Q1 of 2017 with an MSRP of £1,732.99. The Lexar Professional 3500x
CFast 2.0 card line is also available in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB
capacities. In addition, the Professional 3600x CFast 2.0 card line is available
in 128GB and 256GB capacities. All Lexar products undergo extensive testing in
the Lexar Quality Labs to validate performance, quality, compatibility, and
reliability with more than 1,200 digital devices. To determine which CFast card
is compatible with your preferred camera, please visit
www.lexar.com/cfastcompatibility. For more information about Lexar products,
visit www.lexar.com.
About Lexar
Lexar is a global brand of Micron Consumer Products Group, Inc., a subsidiary of
Micron Technology, Inc., one of the largest memory manufacturers in the world.
Lexar products include industry-leading memory cards for photography and video,
card readers, storage drives, high-performance USB flash drives, and memory
cards for mobile devices. Lexar products are available worldwide at major retail
and e-tail stores, and at www.lexar.com. For more information or support, visit
www.lexar.com.
Lexar. When Memory Matters.(®)
About Micron
Micron Technology, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of advanced
semiconductor solutions. Through its worldwide operations, Micron manufactures
and markets a full range of DRAM, NAND and NOR flash memory, as well as other
innovative memory technologies, packaging solutions and semiconductor systems
for use in leading-edge computing, consumer, networking, embedded and mobile
products. Micron's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ under the MU symbol. To
learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit www.micron.com.
(1)Up to 525MB/s read transfer, write speeds lower. Speeds based on internal
testing. Actual performance may vary. x=150KB/s.
(2)For a complete list of compatible cameras, go to
www.lexar.com/cfastcompatibility
(3)Based on 256GB capacity shooting 2K (at)200fps. Actual minutes will vary
depending on camera/device model, format resolution and compression, usable
capacity, and bundled software.
(4)Image or other data recovery is not 100% guaranteed
Actual usable memory capacity may vary. 1GB equals 1 billion bytes.
Limited lifetime warranty is limited to 10 years from purchase in Germany.
©2016 Micron Consumer Products Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Information,
products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Neither
Lexar nor Micron Technology, Inc. is responsible for omissions or errors in
typography or photography. Lexar, the Lexar logo, and Image Rescue are
trademarks of Micron Consumer Products Group, Inc. Micron, the Micron logo, and
When Memory Matters are trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. Micron Consumer
Products Group is an authorized licensee of the CFast trademark. ARRI is a
registered trademark of Arnold & Richter Cine Technik GmbH & Co Betriebs KG. All
other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Micron Consumer
Products Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Micron Technology, Inc.
Micron Consumer Products Group, Inc. 590 Alder Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.