Ciena Implements Licensing Solution from Flexera Software to Simplify Customer Deployments of Programmable Networking Solutions

Flexera providing a future-proof solution that is scalable to meet existing and emerging business needs

(firmenpresse) - Maidenhead, U.K.  Jan. 31, 2017  Flexera Software, the leading provider of next-generation software licensing, compliance, security and installation solutions, announced today that Ciena, a network strategy and technology company, has implemented FlexNet Licensing and FlexNet Operations to simplify deployments of programmable network solutions as well as help enable new revenues in their Network Functions Virtualisation ecosystem.



In order to deliver a great customer experience, Ciena is implementing a common licensing and entitlement management model and platform across all of their offerings, including standalone software, embedded software on devices as well as management and planning tools.



The value of implementing a common licensing and entitlement management platform is all about the end-customer experience. You never want licensing to get in the way of doing business, said Tim Pearson, Director of Application Software PLM, Network Products Division at Ciena. With Flexeras Software Monetisation platform, we are able to provide our customers with a consistent and easy-to-use process.



Software-Defined Networking Requirements

The shift in the industry to Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualisation (NFV) was another key driver for Ciena in implementing Flexeras solutions. They needed to partner with a Software Monetisation provider that understood this shift and could support different business models, while protecting and monetising intellectual property.



SDN and NFV deliver agility, flexibility and adaptability. It significantly changes how networks are built and operated, as well as how services are created and delivered, added Pearson. The ability to support this industry shift to more software-centric networks helps meet evolving end-user demands for greater programmability and openness. The software licensing solution delivered by Flexera ensures we can monetise future NFV investments.





The Physical to Digital Shift

Another requirement for Ciena was integration with their current and evolving CRM and ERP systems. As Ciena expands its offerings to support hardware and software-centric solutions, they had to rethink and adapt their back-office processes and systems to support the changing business models.



Flexera has helped hundreds of traditional device manufacturers accomplish this transition. Our journey with Ciena has been fast-paced and rewarding, said Richard Northing, Senior Vice President of Customer Success. We are thrilled to provide Ciena with our expertise and best practices, and look forward to a long and equally fulfilling partnership with them.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Ciena-Implements-Licensing-Solution-from-Flexera-Software



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Flexera Software helps application producers and enterprises increase application usage and the value they derive from their software. Our next-generation software licensing, compliance, security and installation solutions are essential to ensure continuous licensing compliance, optimised software investments and to future-proof businesses against the risks and costs of constantly changing technology. Over 80,000 customers turn to Flexera Software as a trusted and neutral source for the knowledge and expertise we have gained as the marketplace leader for over 25 years and for the automation and intelligence designed into our products. For more information, please go to: http://www.flexerasoftware.com/.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Vidushi Patel / Nicola Males

Vanilla PR

prflexera(at)vanillapr.co.uk

+44 7958474632 / +447976652491

Date: 01/31/2017 - 16:28

Language: English

News-ID 521017

Character count: 2869

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease