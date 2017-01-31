InteloMed, Inc. to Exhibit Patient Monitoring System for Assessing Dialysis Tolerance at the Renal Research Institute 19th International Conference on Dialysis Advances in Kidney Disease

The InteloMed CVInsight® Patient Monitoring & Informatics System will be featured at booth 3526.

(firmenpresse) - PITTSBURGH, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- a leader in the development of advanced non-invasive systems for intelligent patient monitoring, will exhibit at the upcoming Renal Research Institute 19th Annual Conference on Dialysis Advances in Kidney Disease. InteloMed will feature the CVInsight® Patient Monitoring & Informatics System for continuous monitoring of cardiovascular stress to assess dialysis treatment tolerance. This year's event is being held on February 1 - 3 in Las Vegas, NV. The conference provides an up-to-date presentation of new technology and therapeutics in the field of kidney disease and emphasizes current issues facing the renal community.

"InteloMed anticipates connecting with the kidney research community at the RRI International Conference on Dialysis," said InteloMed CEO Jill Schiaparelli. "The CVInsight System is among the promising technologies in the kidney disease field and we look forward to demonstrating its capabilities at the conference."

The CVInsight Monitoring System will be available at the InteloMed booth, number 3526. For more information about the event, visit .

InteloMed is redefining the standard of care in patient monitoring and informatics through its intelligent, multi-dimensional, non-invasive CVInsight® Patient Monitoring & Informatics System.

Providing an unprecedented level of physiologic insight, the CVInsight® Monitoring System is an easy-to-use, multi-parameter system for monitoring cardiovascular stress. It empowers clinicians with non-invasive, real-time, dynamic, and actionable information about a patient's dialysis tolerance. Based on patented and proprietary algorithms, the system provides clinician set alerts to notify healthcare providers of changes in the patient's tolerance to dialysis treatment, allowing them to intervene to avoid dialysis interruptions that can have serious patient consequences.

The CVInsight® Patient Monitoring and Informatics System is FDA-cleared and CE-marked and has launched commercially in the United States.

InteloMed is headquartered in Wexford, PA.



For more information, visit us at .

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking" and as such are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from the results expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain additional capital in order to grow our business, our ability to engage qualified employees, the acceptance of new products by doctors and hospitals, changes in the regulatory environment and healthcare legislation, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce components of our technology platform on time and to our specifications, and the successful implementation of our commercial strategies.

