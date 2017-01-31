Fremont, USA (January 31, 2017) SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SolarEdge) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in PV inverters, power optimizers, and module-level monitoring services, announced today that its award-winning HD-Wave inverter set a new record for the California Energy Commission (CEC), by reaching 99% weighted efficiency.
Topping the CEC inverter efficiency list, SolarEdges HD-Wave inverter is based on a novel power conversion topology that significantly decreases inverter size and weight, while also improving efficiency. Weighing in at only 25.3 pounds and measuring 17.7H x 14.6W x 6.8D (including safety switch), SolarEdges HD-Wave inverter is the smallest and lightest inverter the company has ever manufactured, which enables faster and easier installation. The innovative inverter complies with safety and revenue grade standards including: integrated arc fault protection; integrated rapid shutdown for NEC 2014 and 2017 690.12; and optional revenue grade data, according to ANSI C12.20 Class 0.5 (0.5% accuracy). Consistent with all its other inverters, SolarEdges HD-Wave inverter includes 25-years of free module-level monitoring and 12-year standard warranty.
At SolarEdge we are dedicated to making solar energy more accessible around the world by focusing on innovation, stated Lior Handelsman, Vice President of Marketing and Product Strategy and Founder of SolarEdge. Breaking this new record is in line with our commitment to lead the industry in solar energy advancement."
By adopting a holistic approach to innovation, SolarEdge designed the new inverter to support enhanced product reliability by using film capacitors instead of electrolytic capacitors. To enable faster commissioning, the HD-Wave inverter has automatic power optimizer identification and string assignment detection. In addition to offering standard SolarEdge design flexibility, the HD-Wave inverter enables 155% DC/AC oversizing.
