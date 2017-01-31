SolarEdges HD-Wave Inverter First Ever to Reach 99% CEC Efficiency Rating

Fremont, USA (January 31, 2017)  SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SolarEdge) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in PV inverters, power optimizers, and module-level monitoring services, announced today that its award-winning HD-Wave inverter set a new record for the California Energy Commission (CEC), by reaching 99% weighted efficiency.

SolarEdge's HD-Wave Inverter

(firmenpresse) - Fremont, USA (January 31, 2017)  SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SolarEdge) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in PV inverters, power optimizers, and module-level monitoring services, announced today that its award-winning HD-Wave inverter set a new record for the California Energy Commission (CEC), by reaching 99% weighted efficiency.



Topping the CEC inverter efficiency list, SolarEdges HD-Wave inverter is based on a novel power conversion topology that significantly decreases inverter size and weight, while also improving efficiency. Weighing in at only 25.3 pounds and measuring 17.7H x 14.6W x 6.8D (including safety switch), SolarEdges HD-Wave inverter is the smallest and lightest inverter the company has ever manufactured, which enables faster and easier installation. The innovative inverter complies with safety and revenue grade standards including: integrated arc fault protection; integrated rapid shutdown for NEC 2014 and 2017 690.12; and optional revenue grade data, according to ANSI C12.20 Class 0.5 (0.5% accuracy). Consistent with all its other inverters, SolarEdges HD-Wave inverter includes 25-years of free module-level monitoring and 12-year standard warranty.



At SolarEdge we are dedicated to making solar energy more accessible around the world by focusing on innovation, stated Lior Handelsman, Vice President of Marketing and Product Strategy and Founder of SolarEdge. Breaking this new record is in line with our commitment to lead the industry in solar energy advancement."



By adopting a holistic approach to innovation, SolarEdge designed the new inverter to support enhanced product reliability by using film capacitors instead of electrolytic capacitors. To enable faster commissioning, the HD-Wave inverter has automatic power optimizer identification and string assignment detection. In addition to offering standard SolarEdge design flexibility, the HD-Wave inverter enables 155% DC/AC oversizing.









More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/SolarEdges-HD-Wave-Inverter-First-Ever-to-Reach-99-CEC-Efficiency-Rating



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:PressContact / Agency:

SolarEdge Technologies

Danya Golan, Senior Director of Marketing

+972-52-6263348

danya.golan(at)solaredge.com

Date: 01/31/2017 - 16:41

Language: English

News-ID 521021

Character count: 2343

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 1522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 31/01/2017



Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease