New Aerohive Connect product line offers adaptable, scalable, and affordable connectivity

Enterprise-class Wi-Fi starting at $229 per access point

(firmenpresse) - Milpitas, Calif.  January 31, 2017  Aerohive Networks® (NYSE: HIVE), the fastest growing enterprise Wi-Fi vendor, today announced the introduction of Aerohive Connect, a new cloud networking solution that delivers enterprise connectivity and centralised management starting at $229 per access point. Aerohive Connect is built on the power of cloud networking, Aerohives unique Cooperative Control Wi-Fi architecture, and access to the industrys best customer support. Connect allows organisations to grow as they go, simplify their network operations, and effortlessly upgrade to the full suite of Aerohive solutions as their needs change.



As part of the new Connect offering, Aerohive also announced the launch of the AP122, a new enterprise-grade 802.11ac access point. Aerohive Connect and the AP122 are available immediately. Aerohive will showcase these new solutions at Aerohives February 28, 2017 industry webinar 5 Reasons You Have Been Overpaying for Your Wi-Fi.



News Facts

 Aerohive Connect delivers cloud-managed connectivity to customers starting at the disruptive prices of $229 for the AP122, Aerohives newest 802.11ac access point, and $299 for the AP130, one of Aerohives best-selling access points previously priced at $599. Aerohive Connect includes the same access point technology used in Aerohives largest and most demanding deployments, as well as HiveManager® Connect, a simplified version of Aerohives cloud-based network management, access to the industrys best customer support, and an easy path to upgrade to Aerohives full suite of features, deployment options, and support, all for the per-AP price of $229 or $299.

 Aerohive Connect provides the essential functionality businesses need to provision robust Wi-Fi connectivity at one or thousands of locations. Aerohive Connect is particularly well-suited to connectivity-oriented and price-focused organisations that have limited on-site IT resources, such as hospitality, hotspots, small and medium enterprises, as well as managed service providers supporting such deployments. Customers who purchase Aerohive Connect get the benefits of:



o Reduced Cost  Dramatically lower purchase prices than comparable Cisco and HP solutions, as well as a self-optimising and self-healing architecture that keeps ongoing costs down without compromising quality.

o Six-Click Configuration  Step-by-step-guided configuration and intuitive management that lets customers build enterprise-level connectivity configurations in six clicks.

o Simplified Cloud Management  Ongoing operation of even the largest networks from a single point of management using Aerohives leading cloud networking platform. HiveManager Connect is perfectly designed for simpler networks and connectivity-oriented use cases.

o Effortless Scale  The ability to scale from one to thousands of access points with a single architecture. Aerohive is the only vendor that uses the same architecture to support all customers, from the smallest organisations to the largest.

o High Quality Support  HiveCare Connect Support with access to the HiveCare Connect Community, a forum-based interactive support community, online tools and resources, and email support.

o Seamless Upgrade Path  Ability to upgrade to Aerohives highest levels of functionality and support with no need to touch already deployed access points.



 Aerohive Connect customers can upgrade to Aerohive Select, Aerohives proven and previously available solution, to deliver a more complete Connected Experience. Aerohive Select includes additional capabilities, such as advanced security and troubleshooting tools, support for BYOD programmes, increased network visibility, more enterprise support options, and the ability to deploy HiveManager on-premises or in a private cloud. Aerohive Connect customers can purchase an upgrade to Aerohive Select at any time as their requirements change and migrate between the solutions in minutes.

 Aerohives new AP122, which is a 2x2 MIMO, dual radio 802.11ac access point, is designed for coverage-focused environments, as well as IoT and location-based services. The AP122 supports two spatial streams and has built-in BLE and USB to accommodate beacons and other IoT devices. Versatile and value-priced, AP122 enables organisations not only to deploy essential Wi-Fi, but also to utilise the products additional rich capabilities now and in the future.

 Aerohive AP130 is a 2x2, 2 spatial stream, 802.11ac access point which provides powerful 802.11ac performance. Advanced software features and simplified management offer a cost-optimised solution that allows for high-speed 802.11ac Wi-Fi in every office or environment. Running Aerohives powerful HiveOS® coupled with Aerohives innovative, distributed Cooperative Control protocols, the AP130 maintains Aerohives high standard for a cost-effective WLAN solution for mid-to-high-density environments.



Pricing and Availability

 Aerohives AP122 is available immediately for $229 and the AP130 for $299 on Aerohives US and International price lists

 HiveManager Connect is available today

 HiveCare Connect support is available today on HiveNation







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/New-Aerohive-Connect-product-line-offers-adaptable-scalable-and-affordable



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Aerohive (NYSE: HIVE) enables our customers to simply and confidently connect to the information, applications, and insights they need to thrive. Our simple, scalable, and secure platform delivers mobility without limitations. For our customers worldwide, every access point is a starting point. Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter (at)Aerohive, subscribe to our blog http://boundless.aerohive.com/, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Stacey Nardozzi/Adam Ward

Octopus Group

020 3837 3689

aerohiveuk(at)weareoctopusogroup.net

Date: 01/31/2017 - 16:52

Language: English

News-ID 521024

Character count: 5482

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 21



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease