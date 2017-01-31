Houston Super Bowl Business Improvement And Strategy Planning Offer Launched

A new business strategy planning offer has been launched by Ionji Consulting ahead of the Super Bowl being hosted in Houston. Businesses are invited to learn how they can improve their services and get more customers by planning their strategy for an uncertain future.

(firmenpresse) - Texas business consultants Ionji Consulting Houston are offering a free strategy planning session to all Houston business owners to celebrate Super Bowl LI taking place in the city. The comprehensive session can take up to two days of consultation, and covers markets and competitors. It is available to all Houston businesses as long as it's booked prior to kick off of the big game.



More information can be found at: https://ionjiconsulting.com/houston.



Houston hasnt hosted a Super Bowl since 2004 and the event brings long-term benefits to the city, said Ionji Consulting CEO Fred Melenchuk. We wanted to celebrate with an offer that, by helping businesses plan for the future, will have a similar long-term impact.



Ionji Consulting mentors business leaders and their teams on how to improve the flow of their business, streamline processes, and boost revenue, helping them to improve profit and return on invested capital.



In the current market, it can be difficult for business owners to know what they need to do in order to improve their systems and procedures, thus freeing up their time and helping them to make more money. This is where Ionji Consulting comes in: they can help businesses in any niche to improve.



In addition to this, the company can help business owners, managers and staff to improve their leadership and management skills. This helps to ensure that the business itself improves, because the staff are well looked after and are more likely to work to a high level.



The company has over 30 years of turnaround management and innovation experience, including working with Fortune 500 companies like Nestle and Procter & Gamble. One of the reasons for the company's success is that it takes a unique approach to its work.



This means that unlike larger corporate giants, Ionji Consulting can offer tailored, unique approaches to improvement that are designed especially for the clients they're working with.





Businesses availaing of the offer will learn how they can improve their operations, ensuring that they are equipped to traverse the stormy waters that may cross their paths throughout the year. In addition to this, they will learn how to market their products and services more effectively and reach more customers.



Strategy sessions can be booked by contacting info(at)ionjiconsulting.com or calling 832-981-5351.





http://www.ionjiconsulting.com/houston



Ionji Consulting Houston

www.ionjiconsulting.com/houston

7026 Old Katy Road Suite 210

Houston

United States

