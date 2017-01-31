Enterprises That Dont Evolve Their IT Business Models Could Miss Future Market Opportunities

New research report reveals IT support staff are spending more time on service requests and issue resolution than innovation

London, UK  31 January 2017 - A new *report that looks at how optimisation of IT operations drives digital transformation published today by Dimension Data reveals that IT operations staff are spending over 30% of their time on new service requests and supporting issue resolution, while only 15% of their time is allocated to innovation. This represents a 25% year on year decline - just as the demand to capitalise on improving customer engagement, adopting the Internet of Things (IoT), and leveraging the use of big data and data analytics is making IT innovation a non-negotiable within organisations.



The message is clear: enterprises that dont evolve their IT business models could miss future market opportunities.



Dimension Data Group Executive for Services, Bill Padfield, said the report highlights that automation is essential to optimising IT operations.



Savvy IT organisations understand that if they dont focus on efficiencies today they could miss the greater market opportunities of the future. Dimension Datas automation and orchestration skills put more processes and business activities into business as usual for our clients. They require fewer resources, and theyre able to spend more time focusing on staying competitive, innovating new sources of value, engaging with customers on their channels of choice, and exploiting their data to optimise operations.



Over the past decade, technology has delivered consistent efficiencies: from saving costs to redeploying labour, contributing to leaner operations, and meeting shareholder expectations. However, with the rise of the digital era, efficiency on its own is no longer sufficient. IT operations must support the execution of new digital business initiatives, and deliver a consistently high-availability IT infrastructure that meets end-user demand. This requires sustainable IT optimisation that delivers better service level agreements (SLAs), greater efficiencies, and higher performing infrastructure while minimising downtime risks. But freeing up resources for innovation remains a challenge.





*Dimension Data commissioned research firm IDC to conduct a new web-based survey to better understand the trends and challenges IT organisations on the path to digital transformation are grappling with around infrastructure and organisational optimisation. IDC surveyed IT and senior managers in 10 countries at 275 enterprises that employ over 1,000 people each. Of those 275 organisations surveyed, two-thirds stated that considered IT operations to be core to their business.



While organisations know they must evolve their IT operations to be more strategic and less tactical, most in-house IT and development teams are still struggling to keep up. In fact, most companies that participated in the report said they still monitor and tune their IT in a disjointed manner, with only 14% reporting that their infrastructure is positioned for digitisation.



According to the report, only 20% of organisations claim theyve fully automated and optimised their infrastructure, while the majority are on a path to automation, but havent reached their goal.

 9% of organisations have no automation

 13% have limited automation

 32% have a medium level of automation and orchestration

 25% are highly automated



Barney Taylor, Dimension Data's Managing Director UK & Ireland, says some of the reasons why IT organisations are lagging behind can be attributed to budget, experience, and expertise. Successful digital transformation requires the right mix of people, processes, and tools. However, IT service automation platforms are expensive and time consuming to develop and successfully integrate into hybrid IT environments.



Click here to download the Optimisation Drives Digital Transformation report: http://www.dimensiondata.com/Global/Services/Support-Services?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=IDCSupportServices2017







