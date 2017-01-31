PALFINGER acquires Danish dealer

(PresseBox) - .

Start of operations in February 2017

Former owner will focus on core business

Denmark is a highly developed market with stable growth rates

The PALFINGER Group has acquired all shares in its Danish dealer, Palfinger Danmark AS, with immediate effect. The purchase agreement includes the further employment of all staff members and the continuation of the whole sales & service network. The former sole owner, STIHOLT HOLDING A/S, will focus henceforth on its core business. The successful management of Palfinger Danmark, led by CEO Jens Kristoffersen, will continue to manage the company. This takeover secures a long-term stable ownership structure in an important market for PALFINGER.



Palfinger Danmark, which imported and distributed PALFINGER cranes for more than 20 years, employs around 20 staff members at two locations and distributes primarily truck mounted loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, and hooklifts. Denmark is a highly developed market for lifting and loading equipment with stable growth rates expected in the future.



For many years PALFINGER has been one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative lifting solutions for use on commercial vehicles and in the maritime field. As a multinational group headquartered in Bergheim near Salzburg, the PALFINGER Group, which has approx. 8,995 employees, generated total sales of approx. EUR 1,229.9 million in 2015.

The Group has production and assembly facilities in Europe, in North and South America, as well as in Asia. The pillars of corporate strategy comprise innovation and the further internationalization as well as the growing flexibility of products, services and processes. PALFINGER is regarded not only as the market leader, but also the technology leader, in the global market for hydraulic loader cranes. PALFINGER is always in proximity to its customers due to its over 5,000 sales and services centres located in over 130 countries across all continents.







