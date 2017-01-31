/ Mining & Metals


Hornby Bay Makes Application for Exploration Permit

ID: 521039
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: HBE) is pleased to announce that it has made application for an exploration permit with the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines on its 100% owned East Clavos Gold Property in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp. Following receipt of the permit, the Company will undertake a diamond drill program consisting of a minimum of 8 drill holes totaling up to a length of 1,300 metres.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Shares Outstanding: 58,159,989

Contacts:
Chris Irwin
Secretary
(416) 361-2516



Date: 01/31/2017 - 16:25
Language: English
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


