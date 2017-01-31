TimeTrade Introduces TimeTrade Scheduler on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Scheduler makes it easy for businesses to generate more leads and close deals faster by accessing the power of TimeTrade appointment scheduling from within Salesforce

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- , a leading provider of appointment-driven personalization, today announced it has launched on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. TimeTrade customers can now book and receive meetings from within Salesforce to generate more qualified leads, hold more conversations and close deals faster.

Built on the Salesforce App Cloud, Scheduler is currently available on the AppExchange at .

It is one of the only appointment scheduling and customer engagement solutions enterprises can use directly within their existing Salesforce pages and workflows. Scheduler enables users to leverage the power and experience of Salesforce -- the CRM vendor of choice for millions of other enterprises -- in a whole new way. This provides additional information about Scheduler.

Marketing teams can use Scheduler for Salesforce to:

Fill the funnel with more qualified inbound leads through your website or social media. Offer a compelling call to action -- including a guaranteed time to meet with a sales representative -- to prospects who are ready to engage.

Help sales quickly connect with ready prospects by integrating appointment-scheduling links into outbound marketing campaigns, including email blasts and nurture programs.

Track campaign attribution using Google Analytics and Salesforce Campaign compatibility to measure the effectiveness of your lead-generation efforts.

Sales teams can use Scheduler for Salesforce to:

Easily pull in the critical resources needed to close a deal by booking meetings in Salesforce on behalf of prospects and customer for either yourself or a colleague.

Eliminate calling, chasing and waiting for prospects and customers to respond, by inviting them to self-schedule appointments with you.

Speed the sales cycle by accessing the capabilities of TimeTrade without ever leaving Salesforce.

Make finding a time to meet a frictionless, one-step process directly from email signatures.

Spend less time scheduling meetings and more time selling.

Book meetings with prospects even when you aren't working, by giving them a link to self-schedule meetings at their convenience.

"Marketing and sales teams face many challenges as they work to turn prospects into customers," said Gary Ambrosino, CEO of TimeTrade. "Now with Scheduler, they have one less challenge when it comes to engaging with customers right from Salesforce -- the CRM platform they already rely on. TimeTrade shares Salesforce's commitment to helping businesses drive more sales by personalizing the customer engagement experience. Adding Scheduler to the AppExchange provides companies with another powerful tool to close more deals faster."

Kori O'Brien, SVP, App Innovation Partner Sales, Salesforce, said: "Companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees to thrive in the age of the customer. By leveraging the power of the Salesforce App Cloud, TimeTrade provides customers with an exciting new way to leverage their investment in Salesforce by adding the ability to schedule meetings right from their leads and contacts."

Salesforce AppExchange is the world's leading enterprise apps marketplace that empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With 3,000 partner apps and more than 3.5 million customer installs, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT and data science technologies for businesses.

TimeTrade creates conversations that drive business. The company equips businesses to provide personalized service to every customer, every time, creating a service guarantee that improves customer satisfaction, loyalty and retention, and increases sales growth. TimeTrade's leading-edge Customer Engagement Cloud, an enterprise platform delivered through a worldwide cloud-hosting network, provides omnichannel and mobile application tools for managing the most critical part of the customer journey: the live conversation. It includes several tightly integrated modules for online , , and data-rich . The company's patented cloud technology is SOC 2 level 3 compliant and scales to meet the demands of the largest multinational enterprises as well as mid-size and small businesses. More than 500 of the world's most successful brands -- including the largest banks, retailers, sales organizations and healthcare systems -- rely on TimeTrade to power their live customer conversations and improve the customer experience, in person, by phone or online.

TimeTrade is a registered trademark of TimeTrade Systems, Inc.



Salesforce, App Cloud, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, Inc.

Kevin Flanagan

TimeTrade

781-856-2589





Laura MacSweeney

George Cohen Communications

339-221-0614





More information:

http://www.timetrade.com/



PressRelease by

TimeTrade

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/31/2017 - 16:40

Language: English

News-ID 521040

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TimeTrade

Stadt: BOSTON, MA





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease