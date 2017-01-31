CSE: 2017-0119 - Suspension - Deer Horn Capital Inc. (DHC)
ID: 521043
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Deer Horn Capital Inc. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Deer Horn will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission.
Date: Effective immediately, January 31, 2017
Symbol: DHC
Contacts: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Listings (416) 367-7340
REDONDO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public company filing alerts, announces the publication of an article discussing AXIM® Biotechnologies Inc.'s ( ...
LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Lorito Holdings S.a.r.l. ("Lorito") and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.a.r.l. ("Zebra"), two companies controlled by a trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, and as such jo ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Mag Copper Limited has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one (1) post consolidation share for each five (5) pre-consolidation common shares. No fraction ...
SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced publication of an article covering Organigram Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: OGRMF) (TS ...