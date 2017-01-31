/ Public Transportation


TFI International Inc. Announces New Time for the Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter Results

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- TFI International Inc. (TSX: TFII)(OTCQX: TFIFF), formerly known as TransForce Inc. (TSX: TFI)(OTCQX: TFIFF), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, has rescheduled the conference call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 to Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 5:00 pm.

A recording of the call will be available until midnight, March 2, 2017, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 49627481.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: TFII) and the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. (OTCQX: TFIFF). For more information, visit .

Contacts:
Investors:
Alain Bedard
Chairman, President and CEO
TFI International Inc.
(647) 729-4079


Media:
Rick Leckner
MaisonBrison Communications
(514) 731-0000



More information:
http://tfiintl.com/en/home/



Firma: TFI International Inc.
Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC


