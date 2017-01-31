Teddy Shake Declares Launch Of 105-Piece Gel Pen Set Successful

After a very successful first quarter, Teddy Shake declares the launch of their 105-piece gel pen set successful.

(firmenpresse) - The first quarter sales for the [Teddy Shake gel pen](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_dy0gybEMYAY3T) set is just wrapping up, and the company is already saying that the launch of their 105-piece gel pen set is a success. Sales have far exceeded the expectations and goals set by Teddy Shake, and customer enthusiasm for the gel pens has been high.



"Whenever you launch a new product, you know you are taking a risk," explained Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "You do your research, planning, and projections. You create the best possible product that you can - but even that is not a guarantee. Good products fail every single day. We are thrilled at the first quarter records set by these gel pens. Our hope is that sales and customer enthusiasm continue to grow. We are very proud and excited about these gel pens!"



With 60% more ink inside every gel pen, the Teddy Shake gel pens last significantly longer than other gel pens. The tip of the [gel pen](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_dy0gybEMYAY3T) is specially designed to ensure a smooth flow of ink when writing or coloring. The Teddy Shake gel pen set will not skip when writing, and will not bleed through paper with pools of gel ink. The ink used in the Teddy Shake gel pens is a special formula non-toxic gel ink that is acid-free and lead-free. This ensures that the Teddy Shake gel pens are safe for use by children, and also means they can be used for signing of archival documents or for scrapbooking. Customers also report using the Teddy Shake gel pen set for adult coloring books, journals, school projects, work reports and just plain doodling.



Currently priced at $24.99, a 40% discount off the full retail price, the Teddy Shake gel pen set is available for purchase only on Amazon.com.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





