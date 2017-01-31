Brand Networks to Offer Self-Service Snapchat Advertising Solution

New Tools Put the Power of Snap Ads Creation and Automated Optimization in the Hands of Advertisers

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Brand Networks, the award-winning provider of software and services that simplify social, today announced its self-service advertising integration with Snapchat on the Brand Networks Platform. The new solution enables marketers and advertisers to autonomously create, manage and report on Snapchat campaigns at scale, while ensuring Snap Ads are optimized in real-time and reach key audiences.

"With more than 150 million highly engaged daily users, Snapchat has been an increasingly coveted advertising platform for our clients," said Jamie Tedford, founder and CEO, Brand Networks. "As one of Snapchat's first advertising partners, we have been working closely with Snapchat to develop technologies that make advertising on the channel accessible, intuitive and effective. We're excited to provide brands and agencies with one of the first self-service advertising solutions for Snapchat, and look forward to helping advertisers deliver the engaging Snapchat experiences consumers love and advertisers expect."

Brand Network's new self-service Snapchat advertising solution will include:

Automated live advertisement management through , which algorithmically optimizes ads based on customers' unique KPIs by adjusting bids, budgets and other factors continuously.

Optimize Now consistently delivers increased efficiency to media buying teams, saving as much as 8 hours a week per media buyer. That's 40 reclaimed hours each week for every five media buyers using Optimize Now to automate formerly manual optimization tasks.

Real-time ad triggering through , which automatically syncs ad creation and placement based on dozens of real-world data streams, including television events, weather phenomena, and sports scores.

Interactive performance reporting and data visualization to help advertisers pace properly and achieve maximum results.

Checking campaigns manually to ensure they're being delivered, spending on pace, and performing as desired is time consuming and costly. With Optimize Now and Open Signals, advertisers using the Brand Networks Platform can let algorithms and triggers perform repetitive, time-consuming tasks for their Snap Ads campaigns automatically, freeing up the time of media buyers, and allowing them to focus on higher order problem solving.

"Automation tools like Optimize Now are powerful for companies that want to increase impact and efficiency to drive a substantial return on advertising spend," added Tedford. "This algorithmic ad management software allows our customers to see faster results, and focus more time on high-impact activities that drive revenue for their business."

Brand Networks, named a in June of 2016, has been an early API partner for every major social platform -- enabling first-to-network advertising opportunities with Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

More information about Snapchat Partners can be found here: snapchat.com/partners.

Brand Networks Simplifies Social. The company delivers award-winning social media advertising software and services to hundreds of enterprise customers, including half of the Fortune 100 and 17 of AdAge's 25 Most Advertised Brands. The Brand Networks Platform uses personalization data and powerful automation technologies to help marketers optimize their media investments across the social web. Media buyers can reduce campaign management time by up to 75% while increasing their return on advertising spend across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Snapchat. Brand Networks was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston with offices in San Francisco, New York City, Rochester, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, and Sydney. For more information, please visit bn.co.

