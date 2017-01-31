Yeovil Furniture Store Quality Bespoke Beds Sofas Bookcases Tables Site Launched

A new site has launched for renowned Yeovil furniture company Fit and Furnish, which can supply the whole of the UK. It offers high quality furniture in a range of styles, and offers a custom design service.

(firmenpresse) - Fit and Furnish, a Yeovil based furniture store for office furniture, living and dining furniture, sofas and armchairs, and a range of other high quality products for the home, has launched a new site advertising its products. It offers a wide range of furniture, beds and mattresses, offering solid oak, solid pine, painted furniture, gloss furniture and a range of sofas, suites and sofa beds!



More information can be found at: http://fitandfurnish.co.uk.



Free delivery is available on products bought on the Yeovil Furniture Store, which boasts a range of deals on office living, sofas, armchairs, dining room and bedroom items. The site explains that visitors to the store can find products for their home regardless of what sort of style they're looking for.



Based in Yeovil, Somerset, Fit and Furnish can supply all homes throughout the UK with high quality furniture. The company was opened in 2000 by Rob, following a Royal Navy career that spanned 22 years.



Using 25 of the best furniture suppliers in the UK, the company strives to offer its customers the best in oak furniture, pine and glass furniture, and sofas and suites, as well as a large range of bedroom furniture.



In addition to this, the company offers a made to measure bespoke service, which allows customers to get almost anything made in any colour. Also, Businesses like Cafes, Care Homes and Hotels, or Colleges and Universities, can get anything they need for their services at Fit and Furnish.



7000 products on the Fit and Furnish site are broken down into categories to make them easier to find when the visitor lands on the homepage. These include Living and Dining, Beds and Bedroom, Sofas and Armchairs, Bespoke, and for the collectors out there, the full range of Betty Boops.



Clicking on each category opens up a further range of sub categories so customers can hone in on precisely the types of items they're looking for, whether they want high quality bookcases, tables, leather armchairs or L-shaped sofas for their living room.





Interested parties can find the full range of products by clicking on the Fit & Furnish URL: [http://fitandfurnish.co.uk](http://fitandfurnish.co.uk/), although there are 100s of products launched for 2017 still to be added!





More information:

http://www.fitandfurnish.co.uk/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Fit & Furnish LTD

http://www.fitandfurnish.co.uk/

PressRelease by

Fit & Furnish LTD

Requests:

Fit & Furnish LTD

http://www.fitandfurnish.co.uk/



The Old Vincents Showroom, 25-26 Market Street

Yeovil

United Kingdom

Date: 01/31/2017 - 20:00

Language: English

News-ID 521060

Character count: 2554

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Fit & Furnish LTD

Ansprechpartner: Rob Smith

Stadt: Yeovil



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 31/01/2017



Number of hits: 77



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease