Publicis Groupe Q4 & FY2016: Connection Details

INVITATION



PUBLICIS GROUPE

Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2016 Results



Date & Time



Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10:00am



(Paris time - CET)



Maurice Lévy



Chairman & CEO



Jean-Michel Etienne



Executive Vice President & Group CFO



Conference Call



Confirmation Code English: 8243429 / Confirmation Code French: 9869385



France: + 33 (0)1 76 77 22 57 UK: + 44 (0)330 336 9411 USA: + 1 719 325 2226



Video Webcast



The video conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online

on Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:



http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/wtpgk2mb/lan/en



The audio replay will be available for 1 month by dialing:

Replay Passcode English: 8243429 / Replay Passcode French: 9869385 France:+

33(0)170480094

UK: + 44 (0) 207 984 7568

USA: + 1 719 457 0820









More information:

http://www.publicisgroupe.com



Publicis Groupe

