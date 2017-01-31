Publicis Groupe Q4 & FY2016: Connection Details

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
INVITATION
PUBLICIS GROUPE
Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2016 Results
Date & Time
Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10:00am
(Paris time - CET)
Maurice Lévy
Chairman & CEO
Jean-Michel Etienne
Executive Vice President & Group CFO
Conference Call
Confirmation Code English: 8243429 / Confirmation Code French: 9869385
France: + 33 (0)1 76 77 22 57 UK: + 44 (0)330 336 9411 USA: + 1 719 325 2226
Video Webcast
The video conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online
on Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:
http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/wtpgk2mb/lan/en
The audio replay will be available for 1 month by dialing:
Replay Passcode English: 8243429 / Replay Passcode French: 9869385 France:+
33(0)170480094
UK: + 44 (0) 207 984 7568
USA: + 1 719 457 0820
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Publicis Groupe via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.publicisgroupe.com
Date: 01/31/2017 - 18:45
Language: English
News-ID 521062
Character count: 1433
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Publicis Groupe
Stadt: Paris
Number of hits: 70
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.931
|Registriert Heute:
|32
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|260
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.