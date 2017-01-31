Concurrent to Report Fiscal 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results on February 8, 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ATLANTA , Jan. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR), a global
provider of high-performance Linux(®) and storage solutions, will issue its
fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results news release pre-market open on
Wednesday, February 8, 2017. In addition, the Company will host a call and
webcast with presentation materials on the same day at 11:00 am ET to review the
reported results and recent corporate developments.
To participate on the conference call, please dial the following:
For U.S. participants: 1-800-288-8975 Password: 170208
For International participants: 612-332-1025 Password: 170208
The conference call and presentation materials will also be available via
webcast at:
http://www.ccur.com/about/investors/investors-2/
The call will be archived and available on the Company's website through
Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
About Concurrent
Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR) is a global software and solutions company that
develops advanced applications on a core foundation of high performance Linux
and storage technologies. We serve industries and customers that demand
uncompromising performance, reliability and flexibility to gain a competitive
edge, drive meaningful growth and confidently deliver best-in-class solutions
that enrich the lives of millions of people around the world every day. Offices
are located in North America, Europe and Asia. Visit www.concurrent.com for
further information and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Concurrent_CCUR.
Certain statements made or incorporated by reference in this release may
constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal
securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the
company's future performance, including, but not limited to, management's
expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future,
are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. All forward-
looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual events to differ materially from those projected.
Other important risk factors are discussed in Concurrent's Form 10-K filed
August 30, 2016 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in
subsequent filings of periodic reports with the SEC. The risk factors discussed
in the Form 10-K and subsequently filed periodic reports under the heading "Risk
Factors" are specifically incorporated by reference in this press release.
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as
of the date of such statements. Concurrent undertakes no obligation to publicly
update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future
events, new information, or otherwise.
Concurrent Computer Corporation and its logo are registered trademarks of
Concurrent. All Concurrent product names are trademarks or registered trademarks
of Concurrent while all other product names are trademarks or registered
trademarks of their respective owners.
For more information, contact:
Media Relations:
Tom Williams
Phone: (678) 258-4059
Email: Tom.Williams(at)concurrent.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Concurrent Computer Corporation via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://https://www.concurrent.com/
Date: 01/31/2017 - 19:30
Language: English
News-ID 521064
Character count: 4057
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Concurrent Computer Corporation
Stadt: Berkeley Lake
Number of hits: 71
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.931
|Registriert Heute:
|32
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|289
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.