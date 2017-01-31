Concurrent to Report Fiscal 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results on February 8, 2017

ATLANTA , Jan. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR), a global

provider of high-performance Linux(®) and storage solutions, will issue its

fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results news release pre-market open on

Wednesday, February 8, 2017. In addition, the Company will host a call and

webcast with presentation materials on the same day at 11:00 am ET to review the

To participate on the conference call, please dial the following:



For U.S. participants: 1-800-288-8975 Password: 170208



For International participants: 612-332-1025 Password: 170208



The conference call and presentation materials will also be available via

http://www.ccur.com/about/investors/investors-2/



The call will be archived and available on the Company's website through

About Concurrent

Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR) is a global software and solutions company that

develops advanced applications on a core foundation of high performance Linux

and storage technologies. We serve industries and customers that demand

uncompromising performance, reliability and flexibility to gain a competitive

edge, drive meaningful growth and confidently deliver best-in-class solutions

that enrich the lives of millions of people around the world every day. Offices

are located in North America, Europe and Asia. Visit www.concurrent.com for

Certain statements made or incorporated by reference in this release may

constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal

securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the

company's future performance, including, but not limited to, management's



expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future,

are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. All forward-

looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could

cause actual events to differ materially from those projected.



Other important risk factors are discussed in Concurrent's Form 10-K filed

August 30, 2016 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in

subsequent filings of periodic reports with the SEC. The risk factors discussed

in the Form 10-K and subsequently filed periodic reports under the heading "Risk

Factors" are specifically incorporated by reference in this press release.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as

of the date of such statements. Concurrent undertakes no obligation to publicly

update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future

Concurrent Computer Corporation and its logo are registered trademarks of

Concurrent. All Concurrent product names are trademarks or registered trademarks

of Concurrent while all other product names are trademarks or registered

For more information, contact:



Media Relations:

Tom Williams

Phone: (678) 258-4059

