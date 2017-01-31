UPDATE - Datawatch to Host Investor Day on March 1st in New York City

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-

CM:DWCH), a leading global provider of self-service data preparation and fast

data analytics solutions, today announced that the Company will host its

inaugural Analyst and Investor Day on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the Nasdaq

MarketSite in New York City.



The event will provide the investment community with a strategic overview of

Datawatch's markets and solutions, its go-to-market strategy, product

demonstrations and the opportunity to meet with Datawatch senior management.



Datawatch speakers will include Michael Morrison, president and chief executive

officer; Ken Tacelli, chief operating officer; Jim Eliason, chief financial

officer; Jon Pilkington, chief product officer and Peter Simpson, vice president

of visualization strategy.



In-person attendance at Datawatch's Analyst and Investor Day requires advance

registration by contacting investor(at)datawatch.com. The event will also

be streamed live and archived on the Investors section of Datawatch's website

at www.datawatch.com. The webcast will be archived on the company's website for

approximately one year following the event.



About Datawatch Corporation



Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM:DWCH) enables ordinary users to deliver

extraordinary results with all their data. Only Datawatch can unlock data from

the widest variety of sources and prepare it for use with visualization tools or

other business processes. When real-time visibility to rapidly changing data is

critical, Datawatch enables you to visualize streaming data for the most

demanding business environments such as capital markets. Organizations of every

size worldwide use Datawatch products including 93 of the Fortune 100. Datawatch

is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in New York, London,



Frankfurt, Stockholm, Singapore, and Manila, and with partners and customers in

more than 100 countries worldwide. See how Datawatch can help you by

downloading a free version at www.datawatch.com.



© 2017 Datawatch Corporation. Datawatch and the Datawatch logo are trademarks or

registered trademarks of Datawatch Corporation in the United States and/or other

countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their

respective companies.



Source: Datawatch



Investor Contact:

Datawatch Investor Relations

investor(at)datawatch.com

Phone: (978) 441-2200 ext. 8323



Media Contact:

Amanda Beaupre

Datawatch Corporation

Amanda_beaupre(at)datawatch.com

Phone: (978) 441-2200 ext. 8322

Twitter: (at)datawatch











More information:

http://www.datawatch.com



