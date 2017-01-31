SIKA COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RMAX OPERATING, LLC IN THE UNITED STATES

SIKA COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RMAX OPERATING, LLC IN THE UNITED STATES

Sika has completed the acquisition of Rmax Operating, LLC, a US-based market

leader in the production of polyiso insulation products for complete Building

Envelope solutions (roofing and wall systems) on January 31, 2017. The deal was

announced on December 14, 2016. With annual sales of CHF 75 million, Rmax is a

proven industry leader with headquarters in Dallas, Texas. The acquisition of

Rmax fits perfectly with Sika's growth strategy in North America and further

strengthens the already fast-growing Building Systems in Roofing, Sealants and

Waterproofing.



CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik(at)ch.sika.com



SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development

and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping,

reinforcing and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika

has subsidiaries in 97 countries around the world and manufactures in over 190

factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.75

billion in 2016.



