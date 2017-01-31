Business News


SIKA COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RMAX OPERATING, LLC IN THE UNITED STATES

Sika AG /
SIKA COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RMAX OPERATING, LLC IN THE UNITED STATES
Sika has completed the acquisition of Rmax Operating, LLC, a US-based market
leader in the production of polyiso insulation products for complete Building
Envelope solutions (roofing and wall systems) on January 31, 2017. The deal was
announced on December 14, 2016. With annual sales of CHF 75 million, Rmax is a
proven industry leader with headquarters in Dallas, Texas. The acquisition of
Rmax fits perfectly with Sika's growth strategy in North America and further
strengthens the already fast-growing Building Systems in Roofing, Sealants and
Waterproofing.

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik(at)ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development
and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping,
reinforcing and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika
has subsidiaries in 97 countries around the world and manufactures in over 190
factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.75
billion in 2016.

More information:
http://www.sika.com



Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Sika AG
Stadt: Baar


