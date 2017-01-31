Las Vegas Comedy Hypnosis Show With Stage Hypnotist Richard Barker Announced

The acclaimed Incredible Hypnotist Richard Barker will be performing his hit Comedy Hypnosis Show, combining the best in hypnotic entertainment and interaction with the audience for a one of a kind experience, at the Orleans Casino in Las Vegas on the 26th of August, 2017.

(firmenpresse) - The highly anticipated Comedy Hypnosis Show featuring the world acclaimed hypnotist and entertainer Richard Barker will be taking place on August 26th, 2017 at the Orleans Casino Showroom in Las Vegas.



More information can be consulted at https://hypnotist.convertri.com/hypnosis-show-las-vegas.



The Incredible Hypnotist Richard Barker is a world renowned professional hypnotist who has spent the last 20 years helping thousands of individuals and teams improve their performance or better their lives and entertaining millions with his unique, interactive and hit stage shows performed for audiences and corporations in more than 38 countries around the globe.



The popular hypnotist who is a regular headliner at the Celebrity & Carnival Cruise Line as well as with several large Fortune 500 corporations and could recently be seen on hit programs like the CBS Late Late Show with James Corden or NBCs Today Show among many other major networks and publications, will now be performing his hit stage show at the Orleans Casino in Las Vegas.



The highly anticipated Comedy Hypnosis Show featuring Richard Barker with comedian Scott Sandland and providing a unique experience combining the best in hypnotic entertainment and interaction with audience, will be taking place at the prestigious and historic 850 seat Orleans Showroom on August 26th, 2017, at 8PM. Tickets and more details on the show and the showroom can be requested at 702 365-7111 or through the website link provided above.



More information on The Incredible Hypnotist Richard Barker and his world-famous stage performances always customized to ensure each audience receives the most unique experience or his seminars, best-selling books and private consultations to help athletes, individuals and organizations improve their athletic or business performance can be requested and consulted at [http://incrediblehypnotist.com](http://incrediblehypnotist.com/).



The Incredible Hypnotist Richard Barker explains that my aim is to ensure that everyone leaving my show will remember it for the rest of their lives. The show is a lot fun and the best entertainment they will see in years. We will get them laughing so hard, it will induce tears. Its not about embarrassing people or making them do things they dont want to do though. My hypnotized subjects enjoy the show as much as the audience and I do my very best to make sure each and every person is involved and walks away with a personal memory.





