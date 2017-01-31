/ Investment Services & Trading


CSE: 2017-0121 - Consolidation - Winston Resources Inc. (WRW)

ID: 521079
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Winston Resources Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one (1) post consolidation share for each three (3) pre-consolidation common shares. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fraction of a share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 3,287,445.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on February 1, 2017.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business today, January 31, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis: February 1, 2017

Record Date: February 3, 2017

NEW CUSIP: 975662305

NEW ISIN: CA 9756623059

