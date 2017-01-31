Trinity Bank "Streak" Continues: Every Year Since Inception (May 2003) Is Better Than Previous Year

(firmenpresse) - FORT WORTH, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC: TYBT)

Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC: TYBT) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016.

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes for the fourth quarter of 2016 of $1,072,000 or $.96 per diluted common share, compared to $977,000 or $.86 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2015, an increase of 11.3%.

For the year 2016, Net Income After Taxes amounted to $4,009,000, or $3.56 per diluted common share, compared to $3,733,000, or $3.30 per diluted common share for 2015, an increase of 7.8%.

Jeffrey M. Harp, President, stated, "Operating results for 2016 represent our 13th consecutive year of improved performance. Trinity Bank produced a number of firsts in 2016.

1) First year to earn $4,000,000 in Net Income After Tax

2) First quarter to earn over $1,000,000 (both 3Q and 4Q)

3) First year to pay out more than $1,000,000 in dividends

While we are pleased with these milestones, Trinity Bank faces challenges as we add staff and increase the size of our banking facility. These investments in people and space are necessary for us to continue to make progress in the future. As shown below, Trinity continues to perform at a high level. Results for both ROA and ROE would place Trinity in the top 5% of the banks in the U.S."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: . Regulatory reporting format is also available at .

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

Richard Burt



Executive Vice President

Trinity Bank

817-763-9966

Trinity Bank

