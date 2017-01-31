Expectant Mothers Identified As Customer For SmoothRx Stretch Mark Removal Cream

SmoothRx announced today that women or are expecting, or hope to become pregnant within the next six months, are the newly identified customer for their highly rated stretch mark removal cream.

(firmenpresse) - The SmoothRx stretch mark removal cream has been rated the top rated [stretch mark removal cream](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) on Amazon.com, the exclusive selling partner for the cream. Company spokesperson Ashley Royal issued a statement today explaining that the new focus for the company will be women who are expecting or plan to become pregnant within the next six months.



"We have a very specialized product," said Royal. "Our stretch mark removal cream is highly rated to help fade stretch marks that may be months or even years old. What we want our customer to understand, is that in addition to fading stretch marks, our unique formula stretch mark removal cream can also help prevent stretch marks. The ingredients contained in the stretch mark removal cream serve as an excellent moisturizing agent for the skin. This can contribute to improving the elasticity of the skin, which has been proven to help prevent stretch marks from forming. Daily use during pregnancy could prevent countless stretch marks from every forming."



Each four-once container of SmoothRx stretch mark removal cream contains only the highest quality ingredients, including mango butter, rose hip seed oil, shea better, aloe, cocoa butter, orange oil, organic olive oil and grapefruit seed extract. The combination of ingredients have a smell that is pleasant and safe for use by pregnant women.



Over 160 customer reviews have been written for the SmoothRx stretch mark removal cream on the Amazon.com listing. One verified purchaser wrote a five-star review that said "I used this throughout my pregnancy without any stretch marks. Towards the end, I got lazy about it, and that's when I got the stretch marks. I've been using it post-partum on them, though, and they are definitely going away. I love how this smells, and it absorbs quickly. I also started using this on a scar on my foot, and it seems to be helping fade it away."



The [SmoothRx cream](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) is currently sold exclusively on Amazon.com for the price of $19.95. Free shipping is available on orders over $49.





About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





