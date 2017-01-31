Remoteteam.org to acquire new technology to help increase efficiency in its remote service and online staffing capabilities

(firmenpresse) - London, UK 31st January, 2017 - Remoteteam.org has announced that it has finally managed to acquire new technology that will be used to improve its online staffing capabilities and also offer more efficient and reliable remote services for companies. The process of procurement has started and will be a huge boost for the company's profile over the coming months.



Remoteteam.org has been a key figure in Offshoring services and the extent in which the company has worked with other businesses on a remote basis has been very remarkable. However, even as this success story goes on there is a feeling that better technology, hiring a virtual assistant from the agency will be easier and in the end the firms that outsource here will be the biggest beneficiaries.



Remoteteam.org has been keen on establishing its name as a global player in remote staffing and so far through concrete investments the company has done that. What now remains is to solidify this position and with extensive technology, the company will have the best virtual assistants ready for anyone.



Ultimately, technology has always been a major factor in improving the competitiveness of companies and whether it's on a large or small scale, what remains the truth is that Remoteteam.org will be much better with this modern technologies and ideas of remote staffing. The best virtual assistant services provider has a lot to offer.



From the basic data entry services to more complex software development and testing, the company feels that with the right people it can handle all these tasks very easily with its online virtual assistants. In case you are looking to explore such services, just go to http://www.remoteteam.org/ for more information and see what you get.











