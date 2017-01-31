Cisco Announces February 2017 Events with the Financial Community

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of February. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at .

February 16, 2017
10:50 a.m. PT / 1:50 p.m. ET
San Francisco, CA
Chuck Robbins, CEO

February 28, 2017
9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET
San Francisco, CA
David Goeckeler, SVP/GM Networking & Security Business

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at (at)Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Carol Villazon
Cisco
(408) 527-6538


Andrea Duffy
Cisco
(212) 714-4152



http://newsroom.cisco.com



