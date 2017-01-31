AlliancePharma Becomes KDA Group

(firmenpresse) - THETFORD MINES, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- AlliancePharma Inc. (TSX VENTURE: APA) ("AlliancePharma" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on January 25, 2017 and its name change to KDA Group Inc.

Election of Directors

The following six director nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Corporation: Isabelle Begin, Dr. Sheldon Elman, Stuart M. Elman, Patrick Fernet, Marc Lemieux and Michael W. Kinley. An amendment to the status of the Corporation allowing an increase of the number of directors during the year was also adopted.

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were newly appointed as the Corporation's auditors.

Name Change

Shareholders approved a special resolution authorizing the Corporation to file articles of amendment under the Business Corporations Act (Quebec) to change the name of the Corporation from "AlliancePharma Inc." to "KDA Group Inc."

The Board of Directors believes that it is in the best interest of the Corporation to change its name in order to reflect the diversification of the Corporation's activities following the significant acquisitions concluded in 2016 and avoid confusion between its business units.

Trading symbol of the Corporation will become KDA as of February 1, 2017.

The Corporation announces also that the shareholders of the Corporation have approved in January 2016 a new stock option plan (the "Option Plan") which governs the issuance of stock options. The Option Plan was adopted by the Board of Directors on May 15, 2015, in replacement of a former stock option plan. The purpose of the Option Plan is to allow the Corporation to retain and motivate directors, senior officers, management, employees, consultants and persons conducting investor relations activities (the "Eligible Persons"), to allow Eligible Persons chosen by the Board of Directors to receive options pursuant to the Option Plan as a reward for their efforts in attaining the goals of the Corporation, to allow them to purchase shares of the Corporation as an investment and to encourage them to act in this manner. The maximum aggregate number of common shares that may be issued pursuant to the Option Plan is 4,894,868.

About AlliancePharma

AlliancePharma is a leading solution and service provider to the pharmaceutical market. Today it is a respected name for quality and expertise among pharmacists. Its management team is guided by a vision of continuing to lead the way in Quebec while extending operations across Canada and internationally. Additional information on the Corporation is available at and on SEDAR at .

