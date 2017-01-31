/ Oil & Gas


ShaMaran Announces Updated Share Capital

ID: 521101
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SNM)(OMX: SNM), reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

As a result of the completion of the previously announced CAD$36 million private placement, which closed on January 30, 2017, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 2,158,631,534 common shares with voting rights as at January 31, 2017.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company with a 20.1% direct interest in the Atrush oil discovery. The Atrush Block is currently undergoing an appraisal and development campaign.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NASDAQ First North Exchange (Stockholm) under the symbol "SNM". Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Advisor on NASDAQ First North.

Additional Information

This information is information that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time on January 31, 2017.

Contacts:
ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.
Chris Bruijnzeels
President and CEO
+41 22 560 8605


ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.
Sophia Shane
Corporate Development
+1 604 689 7842



ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.
Robert Eriksson
Investor Relations, Sweden
+46 701 112615



More information:
http://www.shamaranpetroleum.com/s/Home.asp



Keywords (optional):

shamaran-petroleum-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/31/2017 - 22:30
Language: English
News-ID 521101
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 54

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Oil & Gas




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.936
Registriert Heute: 1
Registriert Gestern: 36
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 207


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z