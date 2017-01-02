125-Piece Play Food Set Sales Deemed A Success By Manufacturer Mommy Please

After record-breaking fourth quarter sales, Mommy Please declared their 125- piece play food set a success.

(firmenpresse) - Mommy Please announced the launch of their 125 piece [play food set](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC) was a success. Although the play food set has been in production for nearly two years, fourth quarter sales shattered all previous sales records and predictions. As a result, the company was named the #1 play food set on Amazon.



The play food set by Mommy Please is designed as a toy and an educational tool, that allows children to learn healthy eating habits while having fun. Elise Murphy, a company spokesperson, spoke about the company's success. "What made us so successful? We thought about the kids. We thought about their habits, their health, and their lives. All we wanted was to make children healthy, and we focused on that every day. Our product is designed to be attractive to children and to help them learn through playing. Studies have shown that learning through play is the best way to learn, and we incorporated this idea into our play food set as much as possible."



The play food set features 125 individual pieces that are designed by USA artist and made of BPA-free plastic. Some of the play food pieces are labeled with nutritional information or fun food facts that help educate children on health facts about certain foods. The toy food pieces include apples, asparagus, grapes, pizza, hamburger, cauliflower, potatoes, bread, peppers, tomatoes, potatoes, ice cream, green beans, juice and more.



Over 350 customer reviews have been written for the [Mommy Please food set](https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC), with 97% of customers writing that they liked their play food set. One parent wrote on Amazon.com "The selection of food items in this set are amazing! They even come with a handy zip-up bag, which makes storing all the pieces super convenient. I also love the added touch of organically labeled can food and milk. There are no shortage of food options for my 3 year old to serve up. Highly recommend." According to other reviews, the play food set has made a positive impact on the eating habits of many children as well as increased their creativity and imagination.





The Mommy Please play food set can be purchase only on Amazon.com. It is currently on sale for $23.97 for a limited time. Free shipping is available on all purchases over $49.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."





https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC



Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC

Mommy Please

Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC
3820 Roswell Rd NE



3820 Roswell Rd NE

Atlanta

United States

