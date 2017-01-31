Petro Vista Announces Resignation of Keith Hill

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Petro Vista Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: PTV) ("Petro Vista" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Keith Hill has resigned as the Company's Chairman and a Director.
The Company would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Hill for his work with the Company and wish him every success in the future.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PETRO VISTA ENERGY CORP.
"Darren Devine"
Executive Vice President, Director
Contacts:
Petro Vista Energy Corp.
Attention: Darren Devine
Tel: +1(604) 638-8067
Email:
Website:
More information:
http://www.pvecorp.com
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Petro Vista Energy Corp.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA
