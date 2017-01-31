Western Energy Services Corp. 2016 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial and Operating Results Conference Call and Webcast

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western") (TSX: WRG) announces that it intends to release its 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. MST (12:00 p.m. EST) on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

The conference call dial-in number is 1-800-769-8320

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Western's website at by selecting "Investors", then "Webcasts". Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available for approximately 14 days.

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until March 9, 2017 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451, passcode 5621414.

Western is an oilfield service company which provides contract drilling services in Canada through its division Horizon Drilling and in the United States through its wholly-owned subsidiary Stoneham Drilling Corporation. In Canada, Western also provides well servicing through its division Eagle Well Servicing and provides oilfield rental services through its division Aero Rental Services.

Contacts:

Western Energy Services Corp.

Alex R.N. MacAusland

President and CEO

Phone: 403.984.5916

403.984.5917 (FAX)



Western Energy Services Corp.

Jeffrey K. Bowers

Senior VP Finance and CFO

Phone: 403.984.5916

403.984.5917 (FAX)





