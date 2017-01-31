Eagle Graphite Appoints Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Eagle Graphite Incorporated ("Eagle Graphite" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: EGA) (FRANKFURT: NJGP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC ("Arrowhead") to advise on investor relations and shareholder communications.

Arrowhead is a consulting firm based in New York City, which advises public companies on investor relations, financial communications and capital markets strategies to gain exposure to qualified investors and develop market awareness and understanding. Arrowhead disseminates corporate information and analysis to its investor network, which is comprised of institutional investment funds, family offices and individuals and organizes two-way communications between them and issuers it represents.

The services agreement with Arrowhead is for a renewable six-month term, and includes targeted communications with investor groups, management of and assistance with the dissemination of company news, and the preparation and dissemination of a Company Profile for use within Arrowhead's extensive investor network. Total consideration for the first six-month term is US$30,000, to be paid by the Company, half of which is payable immediately, and the remainder after three months. The engagement will then renew for six-month terms under the same compensation conditions.

Arrowhead has no prior relationship with the Company, has no direct or indirect interest in its securities, and has no right or intent to acquire such an interest. However, the principals of Arrowhead intend to seek an investment banking mandate from the Company, compensation for which may come all or partially in form of grant of shares. Apart from this, the principals of Arrowhead have no intention to acquire additional interest in the Company's securities on market or through any type of direct or indirect investment.

Jamie Deith, Eagle Graphite CEO commented: "We are delighted to be working with Arrowhead to improve communications with the investment community. We have chosen to partner with Arrowhead after very careful diligence to ensure the best chance of achieving Eagle Graphite's near term communications objectives. Our company has a great story but most of the world has never heard of us; Arrowhead will help us to change that by introducing us to a new strategic audience."

Daniel Renaud, Managing Director of Arrowhead, issued a statement: "We look forward to working with Jamie and his team to introduce Eagle Graphite and their Black Crystal Project, one of the only advanced stage Graphite projects in North America, to our investor network. With the growing demand for graphite across industry and in empowering the battery economy, we believe Eagle is in a key position to deliver value to its shareholders over the coming years."

About Eagle Graphite

Eagle Graphite Incorporated is an Ontario company that owns one of only two natural flake graphite production facilities in North America, located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, and 70 kilometres north of the state of Washington, USA, known as the Black Crystal graphite quarry. The Company's shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "EGA", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "NJGP", and on the US OTC market under the symbol "APMFF".

About Arrowhead

Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions is a family-owned New York City-based financial services provider which was founded in 2008, and which puts perspective, insight and advice at the disposal of its partners in the business community. Arrowhead maintains the private network to facilitate information exchange between investors and company managements.

Cautionary Statements

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information is based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company or its securities, its financial or operating results, as applicable.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Eagle Graphite

Jamie Deith

CEO

Tel: +1-877-472-3483

Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions

Daniel Renaud

Managing Director

Tel: +1 212 619 6889

Keywords (optional):

