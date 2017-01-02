New Guide Is In Development For Popular Teddy Shake Pink Flamingo Float

Teddy Shake announced today that a new guide is in development for their pink flamingo float, that will help people find different and fun uses for the best-selling float.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their [pink flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC), Teddy Shake has become a leader in fun pool floats. During the past six months, Teddy Shake has received numerous letters from happy customers sharing their stories of how they use their flamingo float. Now Teddy Shake is gathering these ideas and intends to use them in a new guide for the pink flamingo float.



"When we developed our pink flamingo float, we wanted to make the best inflatable flamingo pool float available," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Little did we know how limited that idea was. Over the past six months, we have learned a lot from our customers. Many have written to us, shared their stories of how they like to use the pink flamingo float. Some customers will use the flamingo float in the swimming pool. Other customers report using the flamingo float in the lake, pulled slowly behind a boat like an inner tube. Others have used it for sledding, at campgrounds, in the living room for watching movies, or even as a bed for children's sleepovers. It has been fun to see the creativity of our customers - they have opened our eyes."



The [Teddy Shake pink flamingo](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) float is the highest rated flamingo pool float on Amazon.com, the exclusive selling partner on the float. Over 90 reviews have been written for the flaming float, with 93% of customers rating the float a perfect five-star review. One satisfied customer wrote "This pink flamingo float is so much fun! My kids absolutely love playing with this raft. It is huge so it held 4 kids ranging in age from 2-6 on it comfortably. The kids love riding on it and jumping off of it. We are on one of the great lakes and we can easily anchor in the shallow water for the kids to play on and with. It will also hold two moderate sized adults. We also got another one of these, and a couple of the swan ones and the kids have a blast paddling them around and having all of the passing boaters honk at them. It's very sturdy and was easy to blow up and deflate for storage too."





The Teddy Shake flamingo tube is designed for use by all ages and is currently priced at $34.99. The float measures 80-inches in length.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredible pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





