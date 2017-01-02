Milford Hypnosis Hypnotherapy Psychological Therapy Services Launched

Angie J. Hernandez, a Milford, Indiana certified hypnotherapist, launched a variety of hypnotherapy services for both local and international clients. Ms. Hernandez provides both on-location and online hypnotherapy services, as well as self-hypnosis training.

(firmenpresse) - Angie J. Hernandez, a certified hypnotherapist from Milford, Indiana, launched a variety of hypnotherapy services for both local and international clients.



More information is available at [http://indianahypnosiscenter.com](http://indianahypnosiscenter.com/).



Hypnotherapy refers to a set of practices designed to induce a trance-like state, in which the patient is more focused, yet significantly more relaxed than in usual waking stages. Commonly associated with early psychotherapeutic practices, hypnosis has been studied scientifically over the course of the past decade, and is now accepted as a valid therapeutic practice.



Since when placed under hypnosis the patient is more open to suggestions, favorable behavioral changes can be gained through this practice. Hypnotic sessions have been associated with increased chances of making favorable dietary and lifestyle changes, and the practice is widely used by those who want to develop new habits or renounce old ones.



Angie J. Hernandez is a Milford certified hypnotherapist providing services both in her Milford office, as well as online and over the phone.



In an effort to familiarize the wider public with the basic scientific principles behind hypnotic practices, she has recently authored an informative article titled Hypnosis Is Misunderstood. It details the different brain waves characteristic to different consciousness stages, such as sleep, meditation, dreaming and more. Her article is available at http://indianahypnosiscenter.com/hypnosis-is-misunderstood.



Ms. Hernandez describes the different characteristics of each type of brain waves, and how they contribute to different level of awareness and conscious control. Theta waves, for instance, are used to induce subconscious behavioral changes, while gamma waves are an indicator of positive mental activity, and are often the goal of self-hypnotic practices.



The Milford hypnotist provides certified hypnotherapy services for clients looking for help with a variety of conditions, from behavioral improvement to relaxation, stress-relief and others.





Through her website, she also provides a variety of self-hypnosis training materials, as well as a wide range of informative articles.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting [http://indianahypnosiscenter.com](http://indianahypnosiscenter.com/).





More information:

http://www.indianahypnosiscenter.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Indiana Hypnosis Center

http://www.indianahypnosiscenter.com

PressRelease by

Indiana Hypnosis Center

Requests:

Indiana Hypnosis Center

http://www.indianahypnosiscenter.com

+1-574-658-4686

128 S. Main Street

Milford, IN

United States

Date: 02/01/2017 - 02:00

Language: English

News-ID 521115

Character count: 2717

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Indiana Hypnosis Center

Ansprechpartner: Angie J. Hernandez

Stadt: Milford, IN

Telefon: +1-574-658-4686



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 31/01/2017



Number of hits: 5



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease