One Dollar Gold Bar Seller 1 USD Buy Offering Unbelievable Price for PAMP Suisse Gold Bars

1 USD Buy, a one dollar gold bar seller that also deals in other consumer products, recently started offering PAMP Suisse gold bars and other products at unbelievable prices.

(firmenpresse) - USA - 1 USD Buy, an ecommerce store with a difference, is now offering unbelievably low price on gold bars and other products. The one dollar gold bar seller is now offering Pamp Suisse 100 gram gold bar to lucky buyers at just dollar one. However, as a minimum requirement, the buyers have to sign up on the website and take part in the one dollar lucky draw to buy the highly expensive product.



Pamp Suisse gold bars usually cost buyers around USD 4,000, with prices slightly varying from one seller to another. 1 USD Buy is now offering the same product for just dollar one, although only lucky buyers would get the chance to buy the gold bar for one dollar. To take part in the online lucky draw, customers need to sign up on the website and check their mail or text message inbox from time to time to know the name of the winner of the free gold bar . Whenever the ecommerce store announces some customer as the lucky winner, they can immediately contact the live support team of the online store to get the classic loaf-style., hand-poured gold bar.



The same rule applies to other products displayed on the web store. However, the owners maintained that the free gold bar offer has literally started a gold rush among the buyers. They added that similar offers are also available on high-end consumer electronics, apparels, accessories, cycling and hiking gears and even two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles. They maintained that the offers are meant to add a completely new dimension to online shopping, which was otherwise all about grabbing discounts and coupon codes.



The shopping freak buyers these days are crazy about discounts and lowest price offers. We think that the one dollar shopping offer which we have rolled out perfectly satisfies our buyers as they can now take part in lucky draws for all the expensive products by just signing up on the website and paying only one dollar. Effectively, one can buy gold bars, cars and iPhones for less than the price of a burger, or a hot dog, said Keeo, the COO of the e-store.





