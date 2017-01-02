Louisville All Inclusive Kitchen Remodeling Cabinets & Countertops Launched

Louisville Cabinets and Countertops announces the launch of their comprehensive kitchen remodeling services in Louisville and Oldham county. In addition to cabinet and counter tops, the firm is able to provide general contracting support for flooring, plumbing, lighting and other services.

(firmenpresse) - Louisville Cabinets and Countertops announces the launch of their new kitchen remodeling services. They are a licensed contractor and a member of the Home Builders Association of Louisville, the National Association of Home Builders, the Better Business Bureau, and Oldham County Chamber of Commerce. The firm is well equipped to handle all aspects of a kitchen remodeling project, including a complete replacement of counter tops and cabinets.



For more information visit [http://louisvillecabinetsandcountertops.com](http://louisvillecabinetsandcountertops.com/)



A kitchen that requires the cabinets and counter tops to be replaced will also require the services of other tradesmen such as painters, plumbers, lighting and flooring technicians. Trying to find reputable providers in each of these areas separately can be a tiresome and wasteful process. This is where a company such as Louisville Cabinets and Countertops that specializes in cabinets and countertops but also has a general contracting arm can prove to be a great asset.



The firm is able to take on any remodeling work to do with the kitchen. They have over 25 years of experience in the industry and have a client base spread over the greater Louisville area and Oldham county. They are dedicated to the cause of providing clients with the best price, materials and service, to ensure that customer delight is a regular feature of their reputation.



Louisville Cabinets and Countertops currently have more than 50 varieties of wood cabinetry on display in their showroom. All the wood work is custom fabricated in their own facility by in-house certified designers. They offer a free of cost custom design, based on the client's specifications, for every project. The firm ensures that all projects are completed to deadlines and an in-house project manager is assigned as a single point of contact.



Louisville Cabinets and Countertops provide high quality wooden cabinets with soft closing doors, drawers and dovetail drawers. They also make cabinets of laminates and counter tops made of granite and other materials. Contact them at the link given above and get started on a dream kitchen.





http://www.louisvillecabinetsandcountertops.com



Louisville Cabinets & Countertops, LLC

http://www.louisvillecabinetsandcountertops.com

Louisville Cabinets & Countertops, LLC

http://www.louisvillecabinetsandcountertops.com



6200 North Hitt Lane

Louisville

United States

Firma: Louisville Cabinets & Countertops, LLC

Ansprechpartner: Tim Montgomery

Stadt: Louisville



