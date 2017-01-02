One Dollar Watch Store 1 USD Buy Now Offers Apple Watch Hermes for Just One Dollar to Lucky Buyers

(firmenpresse) - USA - 1 USD Buy, a one dollar watch store that sells consumer electronics and other products for unbelievably low prices, recently started offering Apple Watch Hermes for just one USD to their lucky buyers. Apple Watch Hermes, which is made stainless steel and Jaipur Epsom Leather, is one of the most expensive Apple watches ever made. While the Single Tour watch costs in the upwards of $340 in Apple store and in other stores online, the e-store is now offering the same wristwatch for just USD 1. However, for availing the one dollar watch offer, the buyers of the store need to register on the web store and participate in the lucky draw.



1 USD Buy is known for offering authentic products which include consumer electronics, vehicles, apparels, accessories and much more. The branded and genuine products offered by the e-store are now available for just USD 1 and the owners maintained that the special price offer is part of the site-wide sale. However, they added that one must be a registered user and must fulfill all conditions to take part in the lucky draw. At the same time, anybody who wins the Apple Watch Hermes or any other product in the lucky draw does not have to pay any extra fee for getting the product delivered to their doorstep.



The online store now offers free worldwide shopping on free watch and other products available at jaw-dropping low prices on the store. Users of the store can either download the app of the e-store or check their email or inbox to know if their names have been announced as winners. The store also sends a notification to the members portal every time someone wins something on the store and for maintaining the transparency, publishes the name of the winner on the Home Page of the e-store as well.



The one dollar watch offer will certainly bring more excitement into the online shopping process as the Apple Watch Hermes and other expensive watches are available nowhere else at such a low prices, said Keeo, the COO of 1 USD Buy.





About the Company



1 USD Buy is a leading e-store.



For more info, visit http://www.1usdbuy.com/





