#65thMissUniverse Coronation Event Sparked a Global Conversation on Twitter with Over 34.6 Million Tweets

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- After the momentous win of Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach () at 2015 Miss Universe, the pageant kicked off this year to great fanfare. Hosted by none other than Steve Harvey (), the 2016 Miss Universe coronation event was held at SM Mall of Asia in the Philippines. People from all over the world had their eyes glued to Twitter to see what happened at the event.

From the contestants' beautiful gowns to the unique national costumes; fans all over the world turned to Twitter and lit up Twittersphere. There were -- .

But more than anything, it was Iris Mittenaere () who was ultimately crowned . This young beauty from France is pursuing dentistry and enjoys cooking.

The event also marked the final walk of , crown holder of 2015 Miss Universe, on stage. Filipinos shared their thoughtful messages on Twitter, thanking Pia for bringing honor and pride to the Philippines.

Filipinos also Tweeted out their big support to this year's contestant from the Philippines, Maxine Medina (), even though her journey ended in the Top 6 round of the pageant.

Many local and international personalities also shared their thoughts and opinions about the result of the Miss Universe pageant.

